300,000-Year-Old Wooden Tools Found in China—Were They Made by Humans?

A groundbreaking discovery in southwest China has revealed wooden tools that are believed to have been crafted by Denisovans around 300,000 years ago. The tools, found at the Gantangqing archaeological site near a lakeshore, offer a glimpse into the advanced survival strategies of ancient hominids in East Asia.

Uncovering the Past in East Asia

The tools, expertly shaped and showing clear evidence of human craftsmanship, were dated to between 361,000 and 250,000 years ago. Using advanced dating techniques on feldspar minerals from the surrounding sediment, researchers determined their age. This discovery challenges previous assumptions about Paleolithic East Asia, where it was believed that technology lagged behind other parts of the world, particularly Europe.

Historically, the Middle Paleolithic period in Europe saw rapid advancements in stone tool technology, but East Asia’s technological development appeared to stagnate until the arrival of modern humans around 40,000 to 45,000 years ago. Professor Bo Li, the study’s lead author, highlighted this shift in understanding, stating, “This discovery really revolutionizes our understanding of the technique and the cultural industry of Paleolithic East Asia.”

Tools for Foraging, Not Hunting

Unlike many of the few known Pleistocene wooden tools—such as the famous Schöningen spears in Germany, used for hunting—those discovered at Gantangqing appear to have been used for foraging. Most of the tools were made of pine, with a few exceptions made from hardwood. The collection includes digging sticks and hook-like implements, which were likely used to harvest underground plant resources, such as tubers, rhizomes, and corms.

This find sheds light on the dietary habits of early humans in subtropical environments, where plant-based resources played a significant role in survival. The tools’ curved edges and intentional whittling marks suggest that they were specifically designed for slicing through plant roots, a clear indication of the technological prowess of the toolmakers.

Who Made the Tools?

The discovery raises intriguing questions about the identity of the toolmakers. According to Professor Bo Li, the most likely candidates are the Denisovans, a group of hominids known for their sophisticated stone tools and co-existence with Neanderthals in Siberia. The growing body of evidence, including fossils from the Tibetan Plateau and the Harbin region, suggests that Denisovans were likely present in East Asia during the Middle Paleolithic period.

“Denisovans co-existed with Neanderthals in Siberia and made very sophisticated stone tools like Neanderthals—so there’s no question that they are smart, they are intelligent, they are advanced,” said Professor Li.

Credit: Bo Li

A Window into Early Human Survival

The Gantangqing site offers a unique glimpse into the survival strategies of early hominids in a subtropical environment. Unlike northern temperate regions, where large mammal hunting was predominant, the tools at this site suggest that the Denisovans, or other early hominids in the area, made strategic use of lakeshore food resources. These hominids likely planned regular visits to the lakeshore, equipped with tools to exploit the area’s plant resources effectively.

By examining the plant remains around the site, researchers suggest that the wooden tools were used to harvest not only tubers and rhizomes, but also kiwis and various nuts. This find underscores the importance of plant-based foods in the diets of early hominids.