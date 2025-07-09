2,000 Years Before Our Time, the Greeks Created the World’s First Computer (So Advanced That it Continues to Baffle Scientists)

In the summer of 1900, a group of sponge divers off the coast of Antikythera, a Greek island, stumbled upon a shipwreck that would go on to reveal one of the most extraordinary technological discoveries in history. What they found beneath the Aegean Sea was far from a simple artifact. It was a mechanical marvel, so advanced that it baffled archaeologists and scientists for over a century. A device that would later be hailed as the world’s first analog computer—the Antikythera mechanism.

A Shipwreck Full of Secrets

The discovery took place more than a century ago, when a team of divers, seeking shelter from a storm, explored a wreck believed to date back to the first century BCE. The Antikythera mechanism, however, stood out as the most significant find among the artifacts recovered from the wreck. Initially thought to be a mass of debris, the object was later identified as a highly sophisticated astronomical instrument. This ancient “computer,” about the size of a shoebox, consists of over 30 interlocking gears that enabled it to track celestial bodies with remarkable precision.

Over time, salts and minerals in the seawater reacted with the mechanism’s copper elements, corroding the device beyond recognition. Credits: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP

Though the shipwreck itself was dated to around 65 BCE, the mechanism’s origins are believed to date back to an even earlier time, possibly between the third and first centuries BCE. Researchers have long debated how such an advanced device ended up on a Roman-era trading ship, with some theorizing it may have been stolen or gifted to Julius Caesar.

A Glimpse Into Ancient Engineering

When scientists first studied the Antikythera mechanism, they were stunned by its level of complexity. The device was engineered to replicate the movements of the sun, moon, and the five known planets of the time: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. The front of the mechanism housed dials that could track the phases of the moon, while the back featured two spiral dials that measured longer astronomical cycles. These included the Metonic cycle, a 19-year lunar calendar, and the Saros cycle, used to predict eclipses.

Credits: Associated Press/Petros Giannakouris

Perhaps most impressive was the pin-and-slot mechanism which allowed the device to account for the moon’s varying speed as it orbited Earth. This intricate mechanism utilized epicyclic gearing—a technique where smaller gears rotate around larger ones mounted on eccentric axles—something unseen until the Middle Ages. The ability to model these complex celestial movements with such precision was groundbreaking for its time, leaving historians and engineers in awe.

Solving the Puzzle with Modern Science

While the Antikythera mechanism had been studied extensively throughout the 20th century, it wasn’t until the 1970s that its true function was uncovered. Physicist Derek de Solla Price led a team that revealed the device was not merely a decorative object, but an astronomical calculator. Further advances in technology, particularly X-ray tomography and high-resolution scans, helped uncover the hidden inscriptions and intricate workings within the mechanism. These scans revealed more than 2,000 characters inscribed on the device, 95% of which have since been deciphered.

A reproduction of the Antikythera mechanism by Australian engineer Nick Andronis. Credit: Jessica Wyld

In a significant breakthrough in 2024, Graham Woan of the University of Glasgow and his colleague Joseph Bayley used advanced statistical modeling techniques, typically employed to study gravitational waves, to solve one of the device’s remaining mysteries: the number of holes on its calendar ring. This crucial detail allowed them to confirm that the device likely followed a lunar calendar rather than the Egyptian solar calendar previously thought.

The Enduring Mystery and Controversy

Despite decades of research, the Antikythera mechanism continues to intrigue scientists and historians. Some experts, including Tony Freeth, believe that the device’s use of epicyclic gearing and other advanced features represents the pinnacle of Hellenistic engineering, with no comparable technology existing until the medieval period. The recent findings about the lunar calendar have sparked controversy, however, with some scholars arguing that such a sophisticated mechanism could not have been designed to follow a lunar system.

The debate over its exact function, design, and origin persists, but the Antikythera mechanism stands as a testament to the technological ingenuity of the ancient Greeks. Even today, it captivates researchers and continues to challenge our understanding of ancient engineering.