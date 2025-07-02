How a 2-Tonne Stone Was Transported by Boat 5,300 Years Ago

Researchers have uncovered how prehistoric people managed to transport a massive 2-tonne stone across distances over 5,300 years ago. The stone, called the Matarrubilla stone, resides within a circular chamber known as a tholos at the Valencina site near Seville.

The Matarrubilla Stone: A Ritual Monument

The Matarrubilla stone is no ordinary megalith. Weighing a staggering two tonnes, it is made of gypsum and measures 1.7 meters long by 1.2 meters wide. Its placement inside a tholos—a burial or ceremonial structure—suggests it was a significant part of ancient rituals.

Researchers have long been puzzled by how such a massive object was moved to the site. The size of the stone, along with its unique composition, led scientists to believe it had a ceremonial role in the lives of the people of the Copper Age.

For years, the mystery of its origins and transportation remained unsolved. However, recent analyses of the stone’s provenance have revealed a stunning discovery: it was likely transported by an ancient group of seafarers with advanced boating technology.

Advanced Seafaring Technology in Prehistoric Spain

The revelation that prehistoric communities in Spain had the ability to transport such large stones by boat is a groundbreaking piece of the puzzle. This suggests that ancient peoples may have possessed maritime skills that were far more advanced than we previously thought.

According to the study, the Matarrubilla stone’s journey likely involved sea routes, which would have required sophisticated navigation and boat-building techniques. The ability to transport heavy materials over such long distances would have demanded both expert craftsmanship and deep knowledge of coastal navigation.

Credit: Science Direct

Insights Into the Copper Age

The transportation of the Matarrubilla stone also offers a deeper understanding of life during the Copper Age in southern Spain. These people not only had the knowledge to engage in long-distance travel by water but also organized their society in ways that required such feats.

The use of large megaliths in rituals suggests a complex social structure, where communal efforts and advanced technology were employed to fulfill religious or ceremonial purposes. The discovery of the Matarrubilla stone also raises important questions about the social and technological advancements of prehistoric peoples. Were these ancient communities part of a larger maritime network? How far did their seafaring capabilities extend, and what impact did these technologies have on their cultural development?