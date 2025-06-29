This Is Why Narwhals Are a ‘No-Go’ for Aquariums – The Sinister Reason Explained

Narwhals, often called the “unicorns of the sea,” are one of the most fascinating creatures in the ocean. Known for their long, spiraling tusks, these elusive animals have captured the imaginations of many. However, despite their mythical status, they are rarely seen in aquariums. There’s a reason for this absence, one rooted in tragedy and an understanding of their unique needs.

A Tragic Beginning

The first known attempt to house a narwhal took place in 1969 at Coney Island’s New York Aquarium. A young narwhal calf, Umiak, was captured by members of an Inuit community after its mother was killed for food. The calf reportedly followed the hunters’ canoe back to their camp. Umiak was placed in a tank with a female beluga whale, acting as its surrogate mother. Although the aquarium staff worked hard to care for Umiak, feeding it vast quantities of milk mixed with chopped clams, the calf did not survive. Less than a year later, Umiak tragically died from pneumonia.

This unfortunate event did not deter other institutions from attempting similar feats. In 1970, Vancouver Aquarium took on the challenge, acquiring a narwhal named Keela Luguk in hopes of drawing attention to the species and aiding in its conservation. However, the story would take a grim turn.

The Vancouver Aquarium’s Fateful Experiment

Vancouver Aquarium’s attempt to house narwhals began in earnest in 1970, when the institution sought to bring attention to the plight of the species. After two failed attempts to capture a narwhal themselves, the aquarium‘s director, Murray Newman, purchased a young male narwhal from an Inuit community in Canada. Named Keela Luguk, this narwhal was brought to Vancouver along with two females and three calves, which were added to his tank within days of his arrival. Sadly, things went downhill quickly.

Within a month, all three calves died. By November, the two females had also passed away. Public outrage over the deaths reached a boiling point, with the mayor of Vancouver calling for Keela Luguk to be released back into the wild. However, Newman resisted the pressure. Tragically, on December 26 of that year, Keela Luguk also died.

The Narwhal’s Sensitivity to Captivity

The mysterious and tragic deaths of the narwhals in captivity left many wondering why they fared so poorly in aquariums. After all, their close relatives, the belugas, are known to live for years, sometimes decades, in captivity. Narwhals, however, are far more sensitive creatures. Studies have shown that they are extremely reactive to human-made noises. Even the sound of a ship passing near their natural habitat can disrupt their behavior significantly.

This heightened sensitivity to external stimuli is likely why narwhals struggle to adapt to life in captivity. Unlike other species of porpoises, which can endure the stress of confined spaces, narwhals appear to suffer greatly from the disruption of their natural environment. This insight into their fragility led aquariums to largely abandon the idea of keeping narwhals in captivity, allowing these creatures to remain the mysterious and rare beings that they are in the wild.