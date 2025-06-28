Webb Telescope Spots Surprising Twist in the Birth of Disk Galaxies

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope continues to reshape our understanding of the universe by providing unprecedented views into the formation and structure of distant galaxies. Recent findings from the Webb team shed light on the structural development of disk galaxies, a category that includes our own Milky Way.

These galaxies are characterized by their disk-like shapes, typically with a thick outer disk and a thinner, more defined inner disk. Webb’s ability to observe galaxies at various stages of development, spanning up to 11 billion years ago, brings us closer to understanding how these complex structures formed.

Uncovering the Formation of Disk Galaxies

Present-day disk galaxies, such as the Milky Way, exhibit two distinct disk structures: a thick, star-filled outer disk, and an embedded thinner disk. The thick disk of the Milky Way stretches about 3,000 light-years from its center, while the thinner disk is approximately 1,000 light-years thick. The question of how and why these dual disks emerge has puzzled astronomers for decades. Through extensive analysis of Webb’s observations, a team of researchers is piecing together the timeline and mechanisms behind these structures.

By focusing on 111 edge-on disk galaxies, spanning back to a time approximately 2.8 billion years after the Big Bang, the team is uncovering how these galaxies evolve. This study marks the first time scientists have been able to distinguish between thick and thin disks across such vast distances. As Takafumi Tsukui, lead author of the study, explains, Webb’s superior resolution enables astronomers to separate and measure the two disk structures in galaxies that were once thought to be indistinguishable.

Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, T. Tsukui (Australian National University).

The Role of Gas Motion in Disk Formation

One of the major breakthroughs of this research is the discovery that disk galaxies form their thick disk first, followed by the appearance of the thinner disk. The timing of this transformation depends largely on the mass of the galaxy. High-mass galaxies, for instance, transitioned to a two-disk structure around 8 billion years ago, while smaller, low-mass galaxies began forming their thin disks only around 4 billion years ago.

To explain this difference in timing, the team turned to gas motion within these galaxies. Using data from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and ground-based surveys, they found that the process aligns with the “turbulent gas disk” hypothesis. This theory suggests that in the early universe, galaxies were filled with turbulent gas that sparked intense star formation, leading to the creation of a thick stellar disk. As stars formed, they stabilized the gas, causing the disk to calm down and eventually become thinner.

Webb’s observations show that the transition from a single, thick disk to a two-disk structure is a gradual process. The thick disk continues to grow as the galaxy evolves, albeit at a slower pace than the thin disk.

Webb’s Unmatched Sensitivity

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is a game-changer when it comes to studying distant galaxies. Its exceptional sensitivity allows scientists to explore smaller and fainter galaxies, similar to our own Milky Way, from earlier epochs. This capability was crucial in uncovering the timing of disk formation in galaxies as far as 11 billion years away.

For the first time, astronomers were able to resolve thin stellar disks at such high redshifts, or large distances from Earth. The discovery that thin disks were already in place as early as 8 billion years ago is one of the most surprising aspects of the study. “To see thin stellar disks already in place 8 billion years ago, or even earlier, was surprising,” said Emily Wisnioski, co-author of the paper.