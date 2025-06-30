This Tribe’s ‘Sea Nomad Gene’ Allows Them to Swim to the Ocean Floor

The Bajau tribe of Indonesia is known for their extraordinary ability to dive deep into the ocean for extended periods. Now, scientists have uncovered the biological reason behind this remarkable skill. The tribe has developed a unique genetic mutation that helps them stay underwater longer, known as the “sea nomad gene.”

This adaptation has allowed the Bajau to live and thrive in one of the most amphibious ways of life on Earth, spending a significant portion of their days submerged in the ocean.

A Tribe Adapted for Diving

For over a thousand years, the Bajau have lived off the coasts of Indonesia, mostly in houseboats that move with the tides. This lifestyle, closely tied to the sea, requires exceptional free-diving skills, which the Bajau have honed over generations. They are known to dive up to 230 feet below the surface with nothing more than weights and wooden goggles to aid them in their hunt for fish.

According to Dr. Melissa Ilardo from Cambridge University, these divers spend approximately 60% of their days underwater, making their diving abilities both impressive and essential to their survival.

The Sea Nomad Gene: A Key Genetic Mutation

Scientists have long been fascinated by the Bajau’s ability to dive for long hours at extreme depths. While their training and skills play a significant role, it turns out there is also a genetic factor at play. The Bajau possess a particularly large spleen, a crucial organ in the human dive response. When submerged, the spleen contracts and releases oxygenated red blood cells into the bloodstream, significantly increasing the oxygen available to the body. This helps the divers stay underwater for much longer than average humans.

Dr. Ilardo explained, “There’s not a lot of information out there about human spleens in terms of physiology and genetics, but we know that deep-diving seals, like the Weddell seal, have disproportionately large spleens.” In the Bajau people, researchers believe an increase in thyroid hormone levels is responsible for the enlargement of the spleen, a genetic adaptation that gives them an edge when diving.

The Science Behind the Spleen’s Role

The larger spleen in the Bajau serves a critical function when diving. By injecting more oxygenated red blood cells into the circulation, it enhances their ability to absorb and store oxygen for extended periods, enabling the tribe to dive without coming up for air as frequently as others would need to. This adaptation isn’t just theoretical—studies on mice have shown that thyroid hormones and spleen size are interconnected.

In mice lacking the thyroid hormone T4, spleen size is significantly reduced, but it can be restored with an injection of T4, underscoring the connection between hormones and organ function.