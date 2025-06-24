This Deep-Sea Blood-Red Squid’s Rare Footage Will Leave You Breathless—Captured for the First Time Ever

In the icy depths beneath Antarctica’s frozen waters, researchers have captured an astonishing sight: a blood-red squid never before filmed in its natural habitat. On December 25, 2024, scientists aboard the RV Falkor, a research vessel from the Schmidt Ocean Institute, successfully filmed the elusive Antarctic gonate squid (Gonatus antarcticus). Despite being discovered over a century ago, this squid species had remained largely enigmatic until this breakthrough.

Capturing the Elusive Creature

The discovery took place in the Weddell Sea, a region famous for its harsh environment and the variety of mysterious marine species it harbors. Filmed at a depth of 2,100 meters, well beneath the ice-covered surface, the squid was observed drifting in the frigid waters. As it moved through the dark depths, it released a greenish ink cloud, a defense mechanism typical of many squid species, offering scientists an invaluable window into the behavior of this deep-sea creature.

The footage was made possible by advances in ocean exploration technology, notably the use of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). While the gonate squid was first identified by Einar Lönnberg, a Swedish zoologist, in 1898, this is the first time the creature has been filmed alive in its native, deep-sea environment.

The team of scientists aboard the research vessel were able to observe key characteristics of this squid, such as its size and signs of engaging in a conflict. Credit: ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute

Confirming the Discovery

The squid’s identification was verified by a scientist from the University of Auckland, who recognized the creature by its distinctive long tentacles, each adorned with large hooks at the tips. These features helped distinguish the Antarctic gonate squid from other species. Though the squid had been known to science for over a century, the RV Falkor team’s footage marks the first documented observation of the creature in its deep-sea habitat.

The Technology Behind the Discovery

The deployment of ROVs, which are specially designed to withstand extreme depths, played a crucial role in capturing this unprecedented footage. These vehicles allow researchers to explore areas of the ocean that were once unreachable, providing insights into the lives of creatures in the most remote regions of the planet. The footage of the Antarctic gonate squid serves as a testament to the transformative role these technologies play in oceanic research.

The Southern Ocean, particularly the waters surrounding Antarctica, remains one of the least explored regions on Earth. The discovery of the gonate squid, filmed at such a profound depth, represents a significant step in unraveling the mysteries of these uncharted waters.

Unraveling the Secrets of Antarctic Marine Life

The Antarctic gonate squid is just one of many species that continue to intrigue scientists with its ability to survive in one of the harshest environments on Earth. Its presence at extreme depths highlights the resilience of marine life in such a challenging ecosystem. Thanks to modern technology, researchers are gaining new insights into how these creatures not only adapt but thrive in such conditions.

This discovery underscores the importance of ongoing research in the most remote parts of the world’s oceans. While many species that inhabit these deep, dark waters remain largely unknown, the observation of the Antarctic gonate squid offers a rare glimpse into the intricate, and largely unexplored, world beneath the ice.