These Lizards Survived the Apocalypse—Find Out Why

A recent study has uncovered an extraordinary survival story—night lizards, small reptiles that still inhabit parts of North and Central America, managed to endure the asteroid impact that wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago. These tiny creatures were living in close proximity to the impact site, around the Gulf of Mexico, and despite the catastrophic events that followed, they managed to survive.

A Close Call with Catastrophe

The asteroid that struck Earth, causing the Cretaceous-Paleogene (K-Pg) mass extinction event, was approximately 7.5 miles (12 kilometers) wide. The impact led to widespread devastation, triggering massive fires, tsunamis, and a “nuclear winter” that plunged the planet into darkness. Around 75% of all species perished in the aftermath. Yet, surprisingly, two lineages of night lizards managed to survive. Living so close to the epicenter of the impact, these lizards would have likely been able to witness the catastrophic event firsthand. Chase Brownstein, a doctoral candidate from Yale University and lead author of the study, explained, “They would have been all around the margin of the asteroid impact.”

Why Night Lizards Survived

While researchers cannot pinpoint the exact reasons for the night lizards’ survival, there are a few likely contributing factors. One important aspect is their metabolism. Night lizards are known for having slow metabolisms, meaning they require less food than other creatures.

In a time when resources were scarce, this could have been a critical factor in helping them survive the harsh conditions that followed the asteroid strike. Night lizards belong to the family Xantusiidae, and they have been living in North and Central America since the Cretaceous period, about 90 million years ago.

This longstanding presence in the region meant that they were already well-adapted to the environment before the mass extinction event unfolded. Despite their close proximity to the impact site, the lizards managed to persist through one of the most destructive periods in Earth’s history.

An Evolutionary Breakthrough

By reconstructing the ancestry of the three living night lizard genera (Lepidophyma, Xantusia, and Cricosaura), they used molecular clock dating to estimate when these creatures evolved. The findings revealed that the most recent common ancestor of all living night lizards appeared during the Cretaceous, long before the asteroid hit.

According to the study, two separate lineages of night lizards survived the impact event. One lineage gave rise to Xantusia, which ranges from the southwestern United States into Mexico, and Lepidophyma, which is found across parts of North America and Central America. The second lineage led to Cricosaura, a genus whose only species, the Cuban night lizard (Cricosaura typica), is found in Cuba today. This analysis supports the idea that night lizards have not only survived since the asteroid impact, but have remained endemic to the region ever since.

The Endurance of Night Lizards

Night lizards are often elusive and grow only a few inches long, typically inhabiting specialized microhabitats like rock crevices, dense vegetation, or beneath bark and logs. These lizards have proven to be exceptionally resilient, adapting to the harshest conditions over millions of years.

Other species, such as avian dinosaurs (modern-day birds), certain fish, and mammals, also endured the catastrophe. However, night lizards are the only known terrestrial vertebrates to remain endemic to North and Central America since the asteroid strike, making them a fascinating example of evolutionary endurance.