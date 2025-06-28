The World’s Deadliest Substance – Stare at It for 5 Minutes, and You’re Doomed

In April 1986, the world faced its worst nuclear disaster when a reactor at the Chernobyl power plant in Ukraine exploded. The aftermath was catastrophic, spewing toxic radioactive material into the environment for ten days. More than 50 tons of radioactive substances were carried across Europe, leaving behind devastating consequences.

But amid the chaos, one discovery from the heart of the disaster site stood out: the so-called “Elephant’s Foot.” This ominous and lethal mass of radioactive material remains a haunting symbol of the disaster’s unparalleled danger.

What is the ‘Elephant’s Foot’?

As reported by Unilad, eight months after the explosion, investigators entered Reactor No. 4 at Chernobyl, the site of the deadly meltdown. There, they discovered a black, searing-hot, lava-like substance that had burned through the reactor’s basement and solidified into an eerie, massive lump. The hardened mass, which resembled the shape of an elephant’s foot, was a dangerous mixture of corium—a combination of sand, melted concrete, and uranium. While it was named for its appearance, the term “Elephant’s Foot” did little to convey just how lethal this substance truly was.

The substance, known as corium, is considered one of the most dangerous materials ever created by a nuclear meltdown. It is only one of five substances of its kind to have formed naturally in history. The risk posed by the Elephant’s Foot was profound, as it released nearly 10,000 roentgens of radiation per hour at its peak—a staggering amount compared to the 50-100 roentgens necessary to cause radiation sickness in a human being.

Deadly Radiation Levels

The effects of exposure to the Elephant’s Foot were horrifying. Even brief exposure would result in severe health consequences. A mere 30 seconds near the mass would induce dizziness and fatigue, while two minutes of contact would cause the cells in a person’s body to hemorrhage. Exposure for just five minutes would be fatal within two days. Despite its extreme danger, some investigators were not fully aware of the peril they faced when they came in close contact with the Elephant’s Foot.

A video resurfaced on social media showing a group of investigators in Hazmat suits near the Elephant’s Foot, demonstrating how dangerously close they came to the lethal substance. These workers, called liquidators, were tasked with documenting and studying the mass. Artur Korneyev, a radiation specialist, shared his experience, revealing that despite working on the site years after the explosion, he still suffered from cataracts and other illnesses caused by the radiation.

Approximately 30 people died from immediate blast trauma and acute radiation syndrome (ARS) in the seconds to months after the Chernobyl disaster in April 1986.



Eight months after the nuclear accident, workers made a surprising discovery.



Modern-day Research and the Quest for Answers

Even decades after the explosion, the Elephant’s Foot remains highly radioactive, a dangerous reminder of Chernobyl’s destructive power. Researchers have tried to replicate the chemical composition of the mass in laboratory settings to study it without risking human lives. In 2020, a team at the University of Sheffield managed to create a mini version of the Elephant’s Foot using depleted uranium—a less radioactive form of uranium commonly used in military applications.

Electrochemistry in Russia, put it: “Of course, studies of simulant materials are important since they are way easier and allow lots of experiments… However, one should be realistic about the meaning of studies of only the simulants.” For now, the Elephant’s Foot serves as a chilling testament to the catastrophic consequences of nuclear power when things go terribly wrong.