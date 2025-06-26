Giant Supernova Remnant Found in Large Magellanic Cloud Shatters Previous Size Estimates

An international team of astronomers has made groundbreaking observations of the supernova remnant (SNR) SNR J0450.4−7050 in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), offering new insights into its size and composition. Published on arXiv, this research reveals that the remnant is far larger than previously thought, stretching its dimensions to 489 by 264 light years—significantly more expansive than the previous measurement of 332 by 244 light years. Using a combination of satellite and ground-based telescopes, the study led by Zachary J. Smeaton of Western Sydney University has transformed our understanding of this cosmic phenomenon, showing that it possesses several unique characteristics that set it apart from other remnants in our galaxy and beyond.

The Surprising Size of Veliki

The supernova remnant SNR J0450.4−7050 has long been a subject of interest due to its large size and complex morphology. Initially believed to span 332 by 244 light years, recent findings have significantly extended its dimensions, revealing previously unseen structures in the north and south. These extensions have led the research team to nickname the remnant “Veliki,” a term derived from the Serbian word for “large,” emphasizing the remnant’s expanded proportions. The new size of Veliki, now measuring 489 by 264 light years, makes it one of the largest supernova remnants observed outside the Milky Way. This discovery offers astronomers a richer understanding of how supernova remnants evolve and expand over time, especially in environments like the LMC, where the interstellar medium and shockwaves behave differently compared to those in our home galaxy.

The discovery of these new filamentary structures was made possible by the use of high-powered telescopes, including the Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) and MeerKAT, both known for their ability to detect faint cosmic emissions. The addition of ground-based facilities and spacecraft further supported these observations, leading to an unprecedented understanding of Veliki’s physical properties. The team’s detailed examination of the remnant will likely inform future studies of other SNRs, not only in the LMC but across the universe.

MeerKAT 1.3 GHz view of LMC SNR J0450–709. Credit: Smeaton et al., 2025.

Unraveling the Unique Properties of Veliki

Veliki is not only significant because of its size but also due to its distinct physical characteristics. Observations revealed that the remnant has an unusually high radio surface brightness and one of the lowest average radio spectral indices observed in similar-sized SNRs. These findings challenge existing models of SNR evolution, which typically predict different properties for remnants of this scale.

A major discovery was the identification of a bright hydrogen-alpha shell surrounding Veliki, suggesting the presence of predominantly radiative shocks. This is an important feature because it implies that the shockwaves emanating from the supernova explosion are primarily interacting with the surrounding gas in a way that produces visible radiation. Radiative shocks are typically associated with older remnants or those undergoing advanced stages of evolution, where the shockwaves lose energy and produce more visible emissions instead of non-thermal radiation.

As the team analyzed these unique properties, they hypothesized that Veliki’s remarkable features could be explained by a higher shock compression ratio. “This is most likely an older, predominantly radiative SNR with a higher shock compression ratio, which gives a flatter non-thermal spectrum, in combination with a thermal (bremsstrahlung) emission contribution,” the researchers concluded. This model suggests that Veliki has reached a stage in its evolution where the shockwaves have compressed the surrounding gas to an extent that it produces the observed bright surface brightness and unusual spectral characteristics. These insights are critical for refining our understanding of supernova remnant dynamics and their role in the larger galactic ecosystem.