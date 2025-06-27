A Single Stellar Flare Could Change a Planet’s Atmosphere in Just Days—Including Earth

Stars are far from calm entities. They can erupt in spectacular bursts of energy that disrupt the space around them, and these stellar flares can dramatically alter the atmospheres of planets, even within just a few days. New research has revealed that these explosive bursts.

The Power of Stellar Flares

Stellar flares are violent explosions in the atmospheres of stars, resulting from the sudden release of magnetic energy. These outbursts release high-energy radiation, including ultraviolet light, X-rays, and sometimes even radio waves, across vast distances in space. The effects of stellar flares can be far-reaching, especially on young, magnetically active stars, like red dwarfs. Unlike our Sun, which produces solar flares, these stars often experience flares that are much more intense and frequent.

Red dwarfs, for instance, are among the most active stars when it comes to flaring. Smaller and cooler than the Sun, they possess stronger and more chaotic magnetic fields, which frequently trigger these energetic bursts. These flares can strip atmospheres from nearby exoplanets or flood their surfaces with harmful radiation.

Solar Flares and Their Impact on Exoplanets

The research models focused on simulating the conditions of a tidally locked exoplanet, TRAPPIST-1e, orbiting a red dwarf star. On such a planet, one side always faces the star, while the other is in constant darkness. The study used a three-dimensional general circulation model to simulate the effects of stellar flares on the planet’s atmosphere. When a flare occurred, the model tracked the changes minute by minute, observing shifts in temperature, chemistry, and wind.

After a flare event, the upper atmospheric nitrogen oxides began radiating heat away, cooling the thermosphere by as much as 180 °F. Meanwhile, water vapor and nitrous oxide trapped infrared light in the lower layers of the atmosphere, warming the mesosphere by 50 °F. Winds on the night side of the planet reached speeds above 90 mph, a stark contrast to the calm conditions prior to the flare.

A Ripple Effect Across Planets

The chain reaction of a stellar flare begins high above a planet’s surface. When incoming protons collide with molecular nitrogen in the atmosphere, they create odd-nitrogen species that lead to the loss of ozone. As ozone is depleted, more ultraviolet light reaches deeper layers of the atmosphere, altering heating rates and changing pressure patterns. In the most active flare scenarios, the model showed that up to 80 percent of the stratospheric ozone could be stripped away in as little as eight simulated years, exposing the planet to potentially harmful radiation.

For Earth, the effects of solar flares are less dramatic, thanks to our planet’s protective magnetic field and thick ozone layer. However, solar flares from our Sun still leave noticeable traces. For instance, during the Halloween solar proton event of 2003, nitric oxide injected into the atmosphere caused the polar mesosphere to warm by as much as 18 °F. While the impact of solar flares on Earth is far less extreme than on exoplanets, these events still serve as a reminder of how sensitive planetary climates are to stellar activity.

Habitability under threat

The study also suggests that the intensity and frequency of stellar flares have a direct impact on the habitability of exoplanets. Even if a planet is located in the so-called “habitable zone” where conditions might allow liquid water to exist, a planet exposed to frequent stellar flares could be pushed into a “moist greenhouse” state.



This state occurs when the levels of stratospheric water vapor exceed 0.1 percent by volume, which can significantly accelerate the loss of hydrogen and eventually dry out the planet. These extreme conditions could make a planet inhospitable in just a few hundred million years, potentially ending its prospects for supporting life.

Nevertheless, stellar flares aren’t always a death sentence for exoplanets. In some cases, the high-energy particles from these flares could help fix atmospheric nitrogen into nitrates, possibly aiding prebiotic chemistry on young, forming planets. In this way, flares could play a crucial role in the emergence of life.