Something Strange is Happening 1,700 Miles Under the Earth’s Surface

Something unusual is happening deep within Earth’s mantle, around 1,700 miles below the surface, where seismic waves accelerate in a way that has left scientists scratching their heads for decades. This strange phenomenon occurs at a boundary known as the D” layer, located between the hot magma of the lower mantle and the liquid outer core.

While it was once believed that the mineral perovskite was responsible for this acceleration, new research has uncovered an even more complex cause tied to a unique type of crystal.

Seismic Waves Speed Up at the Core-Mantle Boundary

The D” layer has been a long-standing mystery for geoscientists. As seismic waves travel through Earth’s interior, they behave differently when they reach this boundary, accelerating in a way that defies simple explanations. This acceleration has been attributed to the transformation of the mineral perovskite into a form called post-perovskite, which occurs under extreme pressure and temperature conditions deep within the Earth.

However, a breakthrough study led by geoscientist Motohiko Murakami has shed new light on the situation. Murakami and his team from Switzerland and Japan conducted laboratory experiments and computer simulations to investigate the cause behind the seismic wave acceleration. Their findings suggest that the true culprit isn’t just the transformation of perovskite, but the alignment of post-perovskite crystals at the core-mantle boundary.

How Post-Perovskite Crystals Affect Seismic Waves

Post-perovskite crystals are anisotropic, meaning their physical properties vary depending on the direction in which they are measured. These crystals can form in two distinct ways: one through a phase transformation (from perovskite to post-perovskite) and the other through deformation (when the crystals align in specific directions due to pressure).

Murakami’s team discovered that it is this deformation, rather than just the transformation, that causes the seismic waves to speed up. “When crystals undergo plastic deformation, their orientations align in specific directions, creating a texture that influences how fast seismic waves can travel through them,” Murakami explained.

The Role of Convection Deep Within the Earth

What drives the deformation of post-perovskite crystals? According to Murakami, the answer lies in the convective motions occurring deep within Earth’s mantle. As hotter material rises and cooler material sinks, similar to how storms form on Earth’s surface, it causes the post-perovskite crystals to align in specific directions. This convective process, which was previously only theorized, is now confirmed through experimental evidence.

The research team used a material known as MgGeO3 to simulate the behavior of post-perovskite crystals in the lab. By compressing and heating the crystals and then exposing them to high-pressure sound waves, they were able to measure how the seismic waves’ velocity changed. The results showed that seismic waves moved much faster when passing through aligned post-perovskite crystals, just as predicted by the theory.

Groundbreaking Findings Confirm Earth’s Inner Movements

Murakami’s study marks the first experimental verification of the hypothesis that convection plays a critical role in the deformation of post-perovskite crystals. “Our results, obtained through in situ measurements of post-perovskite velocities under high pressure, represent the experimental verification of this hypothesis, bridging the gap between theory and observation,” Murakami said.

This breakthrough not only explains the strange acceleration of seismic waves in the D” layer but also provides valuable insight into the dynamic forces shaping Earth’s deep interior.