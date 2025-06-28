This One Trick Will Help You Find the Little Dipper—Even in a Light-Polluted Sky

As summer settles in, many people turn their eyes to the night sky, hoping to catch sight of familiar constellations. While most are familiar with the Big Dipper, there is another iconic group of stars that is just as fascinating — the Little Dipper, or Ursa Minor. This constellation is often overlooked due to its dimmer stars. However, with a little guidance, even urban dwellers can find this celestial treasure.

A Subtle Guide To The Little Dipper

One of the most common misconceptions in astronomy is that the Pleiades star cluster resembles the Little Dipper. While the Pleiades do form a small, skewed dipper-like shape, it’s Ursa Minor that truly holds the title of the Little Dipper. This constellation is made up of seven stars, with Polaris, the North Star, marking the end of its handle.

Most of the stars in Ursa Minor are faint and can be easily obscured by light pollution, meaning they’re often invisible in areas with high levels of artificial lighting. For those living in light-polluted environments, it can be a challenge to spot these stars. However, knowing where to look can make all the difference.

Using the Big Dipper to find the Little Dipper

According to Space.com, to locate the Little Dipper, Polaris is the key. While many people mistakenly believe the North Star is the brightest star in the sky, it’s actually quite faint compared to other stars. But don’t let this discourage you — Polaris remains nearly fixed in the sky, and finding it is easier than it may seem.

The most effective way to locate Polaris is by using the Pointer stars from the Big Dipper: Dubhe and Merak. To find Polaris, simply draw an imaginary line between these two stars and extend it about five times. This line will guide you directly to the vicinity of the North Star.

Where you find Polaris in the sky depends on your geographic location. If you’re in Minneapolis, it will be about halfway between the horizon and directly overhead. At the North Pole, Polaris would sit directly above you. If you’re at the equator, however, it will appear on the horizon, and as you move farther south, it will drop lower in the sky, disappearing completely once you cross the equator into the Southern Hemisphere.

Credit: Daisy Dobrijevic

The Guardians of the Pole

As you explore Ursa Minor, you may notice that two stars at the front of the Little Dipper’s bowl seem to stand out. These stars are known as the Guardians of the Pole — Kochab and Pherkad. These stars are the closest to the celestial pole, other than Polaris itself, and are often referred to as sentries, circling around the North Star in a march-like pattern.

Both of these stars have served as important navigational aids throughout history. Kochab, the brighter of the two, is a second-magnitude star with an orange hue, while Pherkad, the dimmer one, shines at third magnitude. Their steady appearance in the night sky has helped sailors and explorers, such as Christopher Columbus, use them as time markers and navigational references during long journeys across the oceans.

The Mystery of Polaris

Though Polaris is famously known as the North Star, it is often misunderstood as the brightest star in the sky. In reality, Polaris ranks just 47th in brightness, far from the top of the list. The star is part of a triple star system, with the primary star being a yellow supergiant located 446 light-years away. Polaris is much larger than our Sun — approximately five times as massive, 46 times as large, and nearly 1,300 times as luminous.

Despite its moderate brightness, Polaris is significant for its role as a guiding star. It is a Cepheid variable star, which means its brightness fluctuates slightly, varying by about 0.1 magnitude over a period of about 4 days.

The Shifting North Star

Polaris’s status as the North Star won’t last forever. Due to a phenomenon called precession, the Earth’s axis slowly wobbles over a period of around 25,800 years, causing the position of the North Star to shift. Over time, different stars have occupied the role of the North Star. In fact, Kochab, one of the Guardians of the Pole, served as the North Star around 1200 B.C., at the start of the Iron Age.

On March 24, 2100, Polaris will be at its closest point to the celestial pole, a mere 27.15 arc-minutes away — a distance smaller than the apparent width of the moon. However, even though Polaris is moving closer to the pole, it will never be perfectly aligned with it.