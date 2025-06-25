Sharks Act Strangely When Upside Down—and It’s More Mysterious Than You Think

Sharks are some of the ocean’s most efficient predators, but they possess a peculiar trait that still puzzles scientists: tonic immobility. This strange behavior occurs when sharks are turned upside down, causing them to freeze in a trance-like state. The phenomenon is not unique to sharks; many animals, including possums and rabbits, display a similar reaction when threatened, often as a defense mechanism. But why does this happen in sharks?

Tonic Immobility: An Ancient, Perplexing Behavior

In a recent study, researchers sought to understand the reasons behind tonic immobility in sharks, rays, and their relatives. When flipped upside down, these animals stop moving, their muscles relax, and they appear to be paralyzed. This response is often referred to as “playing dead,” and it’s commonly used by other animals to avoid predators. However, when scientists tested 13 different species of sharks, rays, and chimaeras, they found that not all of them exhibited this behavior. Some species would freeze when turned upside down, while others remained unaffected.

Despite being observed across various species, the underlying cause of tonic immobility remains elusive. Several hypotheses have been proposed to explain this behavior, but none have been fully supported by scientific evidence.

Theories That Don’t Add Up

The most widely accepted explanation for tonic immobility in animals, particularly sharks, is that it serves as an anti-predator strategy. The idea is that by “playing dead,” sharks might avoid being eaten by predators. However, this theory doesn’t hold up when considering modern shark predators. For instance, orcas—known to hunt sharks—have learned to exploit tonic immobility. By flipping a shark upside down and immobilizing it, orcas can easily access the shark’s nutrient-rich liver, often killing the shark in the process.

Another theory proposes that tonic immobility might have a reproductive role. During mating, male sharks are known to invert females, so scientists speculated that this behavior could help reduce struggle during copulation. However, the study found no significant difference in tonic immobility between male and female sharks, casting doubt on this hypothesis.

A third explanation suggests that tonic immobility is a response to sensory overload—a kind of shutdown mechanism triggered by extreme stimulation. This idea, though intriguing, remains untested and unverified in sharks.

Evolutionary Baggage: A Relic From The Past

Researchers suggest that tonic immobility might be a plesiomorphic trait, meaning it is an ancient characteristic inherited from early shark ancestors. Over time, many species of sharks, rays, and chimaeras have lost the ability to exhibit this behavior, but it still persists in some species simply because it doesn’t cause enough harm to be selected against by evolution.

Interestingly, the study also reveals that tonic immobility has been lost independently at least five times across different shark lineages. This suggests that in some environments, having this ability might actually be detrimental. For example, smaller reef sharks and bottom-dwelling rays that navigate tight coral crevices could find themselves trapped or endangered if they were to freeze in place.

While tonic immobility might appear to be a survival strategy, it may actually be nothing more than an evolutionary leftover—a trait that served a purpose long ago but no longer holds any significant advantage for modern sharks.