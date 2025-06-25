Scientists Are Stunned by What They Found Beneath the Moon’s Surface

Scientists have uncovered ancient secrets buried deep beneath the surface of the moon, thanks to China’s Chang’e-4 mission. This milestone in space exploration offers a glimpse into the moon’s past, shedding light on geological processes that have shaped our celestial neighbor over billions of years.

Chang’e-4 Unveils New Lunar Secrets

The Chang’e-4 mission, which made history in 2018 as the first spacecraft to land on the moon’s far side, has provided valuable data that challenges long-held assumptions about the silver sphere’s geology.

Over the years, the spacecraft has captured remarkable images of the moon’s impact craters, while also extracting mineral samples that reveal more about the layers of the lunar surface. But it wasn’t until 2023 that the mission’s findings were fully published, offering a detailed look into the moon’s early history.

New Insights from the Chang’e-4 Mission

The findings, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, focus on the top 130 feet (40 meters) of the lunar surface. The data revealed that these layers are composed of dust, soil, and broken rocks, all of which conceal a crater formed by a large object crashing into the orb. This crater offers further evidence of the moon’s violent early history, a period marked by repeated collisions with space debris.

Beyond this surface layer, the team discovered five distinct layers of lunar lava, which spread across the landscape billions of years ago. These volcanic remnants offer insights into the moon’s formation, which experts believe began approximately 4.51 billion years ago, following a massive collision between Earth and a Mars-sized object.

This collision is thought to have ejected debris, some of which coalesced into the pale satellite. Over the following millions of years, space debris continued to bombard the night sky companion’s surface, causing cracks through which volcanic magma could flow.

This week marks the 50th anniversary of the #Apollo11 spaceflight that landed the first humans on the moon. Here’s an oblique view of the crater Daedalus as seen from the Apollo 11. It’s typical of the rugged terrain on the moon’s far side. #Apollo50th pic.twitter.com/26smxxcDGU — Armed with Science (@ArmedwScience) July 16, 2019

Is the Moon Hiding a Secret Volcano?

Astrogeologist Jianqing Feng, who co-led the analysis, explained that volcanic activity on the moon occurred as molten magma infiltrated these cracks, leaving behind volcanic rock. However, the data also shows that volcanic activity gradually slowed down over time.

As Feng noted, “The moon was slowly cooling down and running out of steam in its later volcanic stage. Its energy became weak over time.” This gradual cooling is consistent with the idea that volcanic activity on the moon ceased between one billion and 100 million years ago, marking the end of its geological activity.

Despite the Earth satelitte’s current state being considered geologically dormant, the new data hints at the possibility that pockets of magma may still remain buried deep beneath the surface. This raises intriguing questions about the moon’s long-term geological future and whether there could be a hidden source of energy that might be tapped in the future.

What’s Next for Chang’e-4?

The Chang’e-4 mission is far from over, and scientists are hopeful that more groundbreaking discoveries await as the spacecraft continues its mission. With the latest data providing a deeper understanding of the moon’s geological history, the ongoing study could reveal even more about the processes that formed our lunar neighbor. As the Chang’e-4 mission moves forward, researchers like Feng and his colleagues are eager to map more of the celestial body’s surface and continue exploring the mysteries of its ancient past.