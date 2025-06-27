Scientists May Have Just Discovered the First Ever Pieces of Mercury

Scientists may have solved a longstanding mystery in the study of Mercury. For the first time, pieces of the Solar System’s innermost planet could be on Earth, potentially shedding light on a world that has long been out of reach for exploration. Despite the challenges involved, a new study is pointing to two meteorites that may have originated from Mercury, providing an exciting glimpse into the planet’s composition.

The Challenge of Reaching Mercury

Mercury, located close to the Sun, is notoriously difficult to reach. Unlike planets like Jupiter or Saturn, missions to the hot planet require extraordinary amounts of energy due to its proximity to the Sun. A spacecraft attempting to orbit Mercury needs to brake against the gravitational pull of the Sun, a task that demands huge amounts of fuel or the use of planetary flybys for speed reduction.

As Johannes Benkhoff, Project Scientist for the BepiColombo mission, explains, “To reach Mercury, you need to perform multiple such planetary flybys and so the journey takes a long time.” With spacecraft temperatures soaring high enough to melt lead, the harsh conditions make landing and studying the surface of the planet a daunting challenge. Given these obstacles, any material from the sun’s closet neighbor that makes its way to Earth would be a highly valuable resource for scientists.

Credit: ESA

Meteorites From Mercury?

Much like Mars and the Moon, impacts on Mercury may occasionally eject debris into space. This material may eventually travel through the solar system and find its way to Earth. Although scientists have long speculated about the possibility of Mercury meteorites, no confirmed pieces from the planet have been found—until now.

The latest study focuses on two unusual meteorites, Ksar Ghilane 022 and Northwest Africa 15915. Researchers suggest that these meteorites could be linked to Mercury due to their intriguing mineralogy and surface composition. According to Ben Rider-Stokes, a Post Doctoral Researcher in Achondrite Meteorites at The Open University, the minerals within these meteorites, such as olivine and pyroxene, “exhibit intriguing similarities to Mercury’s crust.” These findings have led the team to speculate about a possible Mercurian origin for the two rocks.

A Deeper Look at the Evidence

Despite their promising similarities to Mercury’s surface, the meteorites do present some puzzles. For instance, the meteorites contain only trace amounts of plagioclase, which is in contrast to what scientists expect from Mercury’s surface. It is estimated that Mercury’s surface contains over 37 percent plagioclase, whereas the meteorites have only a minor presence of this mineral.

Furthermore, these meteorites are aged at 4.528 billion years old—older than the surface of Mercury, which is thought to be around 4 to 4.1 billion years old. This raises intriguing questions about what materials might have been lost from the planet’s surface over time.

Simone Marchi, a NASA Lunar Science Institute planetary scientist, highlights the significance of this age discrepancy. “If the oldest surface visible on Mercury is 4 billion or 4.1 billion years old, then that would imply that the first perhaps 500 million or 400 million years of the planet have been erased,” Marchi explained.

However, the researchers behind this new study suggest that these meteorites may represent early materials from the red planet’s twin that have since disappeared from the planet’s current surface.

Credit: ESA

The Role of BepiColombo

While the findings are intriguing, the confirmation of these meteorites as pieces of Mercury requires further investigation. The BepiColombo space mission, which is scheduled to enter Mercury’s orbit in 2026, will provide an in-depth analysis of the planet’s surface composition. As the study authors note, this mission will allow scientists to conduct a “higher spatial resolution analysis” of Mercury’s surface, which could help identify the origin of meteorites like NWA 15915 and KG 022.

Until that happens, the potential connection between these meteorites and the first planet from the sun remains a tantalizing mystery. The upcoming mission may soon provide the answers, paving the way for a deeper understanding of our solar system’s smallest planet.