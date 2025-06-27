These 4.16 Billion-Year-Old Rocks Found in Canada Could Be the Oldest Thing on Earth

Scientists have recently made an exciting discovery that could offer crucial insight into Earth’s earliest geological history. Researchers from Canada and France suggest that the Nuvvuagittuq Greenstone Belt (NGB), a rock formation located in northeastern Canada, may contain rocks dating back to around 4.16 billion years ago.

A Window Into Earth’s Hadean Era

The Nuvvuagittuq Greenstone Belt has long been considered one of the oldest known geological formations. However, the precise age of the rocks within the formation has remained a topic of debate. Recent studies have suggested that the rocks may be older than previously thought, possibly pushing the timeline back to 4.16 billion years. This claim is based on a new study published in Early Earth, which analyzed ancient metagabbroic intrusions found in the NGB.

Metagabbros are unique because they interrupt older basaltic rocks, which allowed the researchers to perform advanced isotopic analyses. These analyses, particularly those focusing on the decay of samarium into neodymium isotopes, provided a lower age limit of 4.16 billion years for the rocks in question.

While this new date is slightly younger than the previously proposed 4.3 billion-year age, it still aligns with the broader theory that the Nuvvuagittuq Greenstone Belt hosts remnants of Earth’s earliest crust. These findings are crucial because surface-level rocks older than 4.03 billion years—known as Hadean rocks—are incredibly rare due to the constant recycling of the Earth’s crust through tectonic activity. Thus, every new piece of data on pebbles from this period adds valuable information to our understanding of the planet’s history.

Controversy Surrounding the Age of NGB Rocks

The claim that some of the Nuvvuagittuq rocks could be as old as 4.3 billion years has sparked considerable controversy within the scientific community. The primary point of contention lies in the methods used to date the stones.

However, some researchers have argued that the isotopic data from the NGB may have been affected by later geological mixing processes. As a result, some experts question whether the age of these rocks truly extends back to 4.3 billion years, or if the data reflects contamination from younger geological events.

Despite the controversy, the new study provides additional evidence supporting the theory that the Nuvvuagittuq Greenstone Belt might contain Hadean rocks. Jonathan O’Neil, a professor at the University of Ottawa and one of the study’s authors, notes that the rarity of rocks older than 4.03 billion years makes any discovery of such materials significant. The study’s authors also emphasize that while the age of the rocks may still be debated, the NGB could be one of the only known remnants of Earth’s earliest crust.

The Importance of Isotopic Dating

One of the primary techniques used by the research team to determine the age of the rocks in the Nuvvuagittuq Greenstone Belt was isotopic dating. This method measures the decay of isotopes—versions of elements that contain different numbers of neutrons. Over time, these isotopes decay at a known rate, allowing scientists to calculate the age of the rock in which they are found. In this case, the team used the decay of samarium to neodymium isotopes to establish a minimum age of 4.16 billion years for the metagabbroic intrusions.

While isotopic dating is a well-established technique, the controversy surrounding the NGB’s age highlights the complexity of dating ancient rocks. Geologists must account for various factors, including the possibility of later geological processes that could alter the isotopic signatures of rocks.