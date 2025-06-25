Protein Found in A 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Fossil Defies Fossilization Rules, Rewriting Paleontology Forever

For decades, paleontologists have adhered to the idea that fossilization gradually replaces organic materials with minerals, erasing all traces of life’s biological components. This belief has shaped the way scientists interpret ancient remains and reconstruct the distant past. But a recent discovery threatens to upend this foundational assumption, offering new insights into the preservation of life millions of years ago.

The Discovery of Collagen in an Ancient Fossil

In an unprecedented finding, researchers uncovered collagen — a protein that plays a crucial role in the structure of connective tissue — in a 70-million-year-old Edmontosaurus fossil. The fossil, a part of the Hell Creek formation in South Dakota, is part of a large herbivorous dinosaur species from the late Cretaceous period.

The study published in Analytical Chemistry, led by the University of Liverpool, marked a significant breakthrough in the field of paleontology. For years, scientists believed that fossilization destroyed all organic molecules, leaving only mineralized remnants behind.

The team used advanced spectrometry techniques to analyze the well-preserved sacrum of the Edmontosaurus, revealing not only amino acids but the full collagen protein in the bone. This discovery is the first of its kind, contradicting the widely held assumption that proteins, like collagen, degrade too quickly to survive in fossils.

Edmontosaurus sp. sacrum (UOL GEO.1) from Harding County, SD, Hell Creek formation, main fragment shown

A New Look at Fossil Preservation

The detection of collagen in such an ancient fossil raises profound questions about how organic materials might survive the ravages of time. While it is well-established that fossilization involves the gradual replacement of organic molecules with minerals, this new evidence suggests that some molecules may persist longer than previously thought.

The research team, headed by Professor Steve Taylor from the University of Liverpool’s Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, argues that the findings challenge the prevailing understanding of fossil preservation.

“This research demonstrates beyond a doubt that organic biomolecules, like collagen, seem to persist in certain fossils,” Professor Taylor said in a statement. The team’s success in identifying these biomolecules in the fossilized remains of an Edmontosaurus suggests that there may be conditions under which organic material can survive for millions of years.

The Role of Advanced Technology

To reach this conclusion, researchers employed cutting-edge technology, including mass spectrometry and other high-resolution imaging techniques. These methods allowed the team to pinpoint specific proteins and amino acids within the fossil’s bone structure, providing conclusive evidence that organic molecules can indeed survive fossilization under certain circumstances.

The fossil in question was extracted from the Hell Creek formation, a well-known site in the United States famed for its rich deposits of Cretaceous fossils, including those of dinosaurs like the Edmontosaurus.

This approach represents a significant advancement over traditional paleontological techniques, which often rely on visual examination and basic chemical analysis. By pushing the limits of scientific technology, researchers can now peer into the molecular structures of ancient remains in ways that were once thought impossible.

Edmontosaurus sections imaged using high resolution digital microscopy (Keyence VHX-7000). Credit: Analytical Chemistry

Implications for the Study of Ancient Life

This discovery could have profound implications for how scientists study ancient species and their evolution. By detecting organic proteins, such as collagen, paleontologists can gain a deeper understanding of the biology and physiology of dinosaurs and other long-extinct creatures. It opens the possibility of reconstructing the appearance and health of these species with greater accuracy.

In addition, this finding may offer clues to the long-standing mystery of how organic molecules, which naturally decay soon after an organism’s death, can survive in such an extraordinary state over millions of years. The team’s research could potentially lead to new techniques for investigating other ancient fossils, unlocking secrets that were once thought to be lost to time.