Pink Diamond Sells for Over $14 Million—What Makes It So Special?

A remarkable pink diamond, thought to have once belonged to Marie Antoinette, the last queen of France, has recently been sold for a staggering US$14 million at a New York auction. This stunning 10.38-carat stone, known as the Marie-Thérèse pink, achieved a price nearly three times higher than its estimated value.

The Chemistry of Pink Diamonds

Unlike most diamonds, which are formed deep within the Earth’s mantle under intense pressure and heat, pink diamonds are geological anomalies. Most diamonds crystallize over billions of years, consisting mainly of carbon atoms arranged in a tightly packed, cube-like structure. However, colored diamonds, including pink, blue, and yellow, derive their colors from impurities in their crystal lattice. For instance, yellow diamonds contain nitrogen, while blue diamonds contain boron.

As Christie’s explained, “The Marie Thérèse Pink Diamond is a jewel that transcends time—an exceptional gem from one of history’s most fascinating dynasties, reinterpreted by one of the most imaginative jewelry artists of our time.”

Pink diamonds, however, do not owe their color to any impurities. Instead, scientists believe the pink hue is a result of a distortion in the diamond’s atomic lattice structure. Deep underground, intense pressure generates shear forces that twist and compress the atomic layers of the diamond, altering how it reflects light. This phenomenon, referred to as “plastic deformation”, reduces the amount of green light in the visible spectrum, causing the stone to reflect more pink light.

The rarity of this process means that only a tiny fraction of diamonds undergo such specific conditions. This makes pink diamonds the rarest of all colored diamonds, surpassed only by the even more elusive red diamonds.

The Argyle Mine: The Heart of Pink Diamond Production

For decades, the Argyle mine in western Australia was the primary source of pink diamonds, producing more than 90% of the world’s supply. Located in the Kimberley region, the mine was situated at a geological site with a rare type of volcanic pipe called lamproite. Unlike the more common kimberlite pipes that are found in other diamond mines, lamproite pipes are less explosive and contain minerals like leucite and rich potassium, contributing to the unique conditions required for pink diamond formation.

These extreme pressures and temperatures, along with tectonic activity dating back more than 1.6 billion years, were key factors in creating the lattice defects that give pink diamonds their distinctive color. However, even at this unique site, only less than 0.1% of the diamonds extracted were classified as pink. Even rarer were red diamonds, which made up only 0.00000002% of the total carats produced.

After 37 years of operation, the Argyle mine closed in 2020 due to depleted reserves, further increasing the scarcity and value of pink diamonds. This has made these stones even more sought-after by collectors and investors, as demonstrated by the eye-watering sale price of the Marie-Thérèse pink.

Credit: CHRISTIE’S IMAGES LTD. 2025

The Mystery Behind Pink Diamonds’ Formation

Despite advances in scientific research, the exact process behind the formation of pink diamonds remains largely a mystery. Researchers have used infrared spectroscopy and high-resolution X-ray diffraction to study the structural changes in pink and red diamonds, but many questions still remain unanswered.

The processes that create the pink hue are incredibly complex, and reproducing the necessary conditions in a lab remains out of reach. While scientists have successfully synthesized lab-grown pink diamonds that resemble their natural counterparts, subtle differences in their atomic structure remain detectable.

Techniques like infrared absorption can reveal distinct signatures that differentiate lab-grown stones from naturally occurring ones. Also, the presence of impurities such as hydrogen or nitrogen in natural diamonds can be detected through specific peaks in the visible light spectrum.