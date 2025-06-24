Orcas Found Using Tools to Massage Each Other—And It Could Be Their Last Hope

In a rare and unexpected revelation, orcas in the Salish Sea have been observed using tools for purposes other than hunting. The discovery, published in Current Biology on June 23, 2025, marks the first known instance of tool fabrication by marine mammals. Researchers have documented these orcas selecting and shaping algae stems, which they then use to massage one another. This behavior, observed across all age groups within the population, raises new questions about the complexity of orca behavior and their social dynamics.

A New Form of Tool Use

While cetaceans such as dolphins and orcas have been seen using tools in hunting, the use of tools for self-care is unprecedented. The orcas in the study were seen detaching large brown algae stems from the sea floor. The orcas then manipulated the stems, adjusting their shape to suit the task of massaging each other’s bodies, a behavior that involves both physical grooming and likely social interaction.

Michael Weiss, director of research at the Center for Whale Research (CWR), pointed out that this was more than just a case of the orcas finding and using a found object. “They modify it to make it something really different,” Weiss explained during a press briefing.

The orcas’ ability to alter the algae stems for a specific function suggests a level of tool use that mirrors the sophistication seen in some land mammals.

Orca whale with kelp in its mouth. Credit: Center for Whale Research, NMFS NOAA Permit 27038

Unveiling the Social and Health Significance

The researchers involved in the study believe that this tool use may have more than one purpose. According to Darren Croft, a professor at the University of Exeter, the behavior could have social significance or be linked to health maintenance.

The orcas appear to use the stems for a type of body massage, which may alleviate stress, facilitate social bonding, or help maintain skin health. The algae’s firm yet flexible structure, described as being like a “hose filled with water,” provides an ideal tool for such grooming.

While this behavior may seem unusual, it could serve as a vital social activity for the orcas, especially considering the challenges they face. With their environment under threat from factors such as pollution and loss of prey, activities like these could be critical for maintaining group cohesion and individual well-being.

A Population in Decline

The orcas involved in this unique behavior belong to the Southern Resident population, which inhabits the waters of Washington State. This population is critically endangered, with only 73 individuals remaining as of July 2024. The Southern Resident orcas are severely impacted by the depletion of their primary food source, chinook salmon, and are further threatened by water pollution, particularly from chemical contaminants.

Adding to these pressures is the loss of the kelp beds where these orcas source their grooming tools. As climate change continues to alter the marine environment, the future of these algae fields—and with it, the orca’s tool use—remains uncertain. The decline of this behavior could further jeopardize the orcas’ survival, making their conservation even more pressing.

A Unique Cultural Trait at Risk

Researchers suggest that this tool use may be a cultural trait unique to this population of Southern Resident orcas. The behavior has not been documented in other orca populations, suggesting it may be passed down through generations within this group.

The Southern Residents are already facing a perilous future, with their numbers dwindling and their environment becoming increasingly inhospitable. As Weiss noted, “Although there are thousands and thousands of orcas around the world,” the Southern Resident orcas represent a “unique society” with distinctive behaviors that are worth preserving.

This discovery of tool use among orcas may offer new insights into the complexities of their social structures and behavior. However, with climate change and human activities continuing to threaten their habitat, the future of these remarkable creatures—and the unique cultural practices they have developed—remains uncertain.