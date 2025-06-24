Northern Lights Set to Illuminate 14 U.S. States Amid Geomagnetic Storm

The upcoming geomagnetic storm is making headlines as it promises to bring the spectacular northern lights, or aurora borealis, to 14 U.S. states. On June 24 and June 25, 2025, a minor geomagnetic storm, predicted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is expected to provide a stunning light display visible from more southerly latitudes. This event comes as solar activity reaches a 23-year peak, thanks to the ongoing solar maximum. For those in the right locations, this could mean a rare opportunity to witness the northern lights outside the typical high-latitude regions.

The NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) offers real-time updates on such events, using the aurora dashboard to show forecasts based on solar wind data. These predictions are vital, as they can help enthusiasts plan to catch the aurora before it fades into the night sky. For more on tracking the aurora in real-time, NOAA’s aurora dashboard provides crucial data on solar wind intensity and other variables that affect aurora visibility.

What Causes the Northern Lights?

The mesmerizing light displays known as the aurora borealis are caused by solar wind — a stream of charged particles emitted by the sun. These particles interact with Earth’s magnetic field and collide with atoms in the Earth’s atmosphere, primarily oxygen and nitrogen. When these atoms are excited by the energy from these collisions, they release light, which we perceive as the aurora. The colors and patterns of the aurora vary depending on the type of gas involved and the altitude at which the interactions occur.

The aurora’s visibility is closely tied to geomagnetic storms, which happen when solar activity increases. As the sun’s magnetic field becomes more active, it sends out solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) that can cause these storms on Earth. The solar maximum period, which occurs approximately every 11 years, heightens these storms, resulting in more frequent aurora sightings even at lower latitudes.

Aurora Borealis Visible in 14 U.S. States

On June 24 and June 25, 2025, the minor geomagnetic storm will allow the aurora to be visible in up to 14 U.S. states. These states include Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. While northern states near the U.S.-Canada border will have the best chance of catching a glimpse of the aurora, areas further south could still get a decent view, particularly if they are free from light pollution.

Experts recommend that those hoping to see the aurora move away from city lights and head to rural areas, where skies are darker and conditions for viewing are optimal. The best times to witness the aurora are typically after sunset and before dawn, as this is when the aurora is most visible in the sky. However, due to the unpredictable nature of geomagnetic storms, there’s no guarantee of a clear view, so it’s wise to monitor forecasts closely.

How to Track the Aurora’s Movement

Predicting exactly when and where the northern lights will appear is not an exact science. While NOAA provides forecasts based on solar wind and geomagnetic conditions, real-time tracking is made possible by data from NASA’s DSCOVR and ACE satellites. These satellites orbit the sun, about a million miles from Earth, and offer roughly 30-minute warnings before aurora displays. The DSCOVR satellite provides crucial data that helps NOAA predict the aurora’s timing and intensity, allowing the public to stay updated on the latest forecasts.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information, it’s recommended to use tools like the Glendale App, which provides live alerts and forecasts for aurora sightings. Keep an eye on the 30-minute forecast to catch the aurora at its peak visibility.

How Long Will the Geomagnetic Storm Last?

The geomagnetic storm expected on June 24 and 25 is considered minor, rated at G2 on the G1 to G5 scale. This means that although the storm’s intensity is not extreme, it will still produce a visible aurora in regions where it is typically not seen. Geomagnetic storms of this scale are expected to occur more frequently as we approach the peak of the solar cycle, which is set to last until 2026. As a result, people in areas where auroras are not common could see more frequent light displays in the coming months.

While this storm is not expected to have significant effects on Earth’s infrastructure, such as satellite operations or communication systems, it’s an exciting event for aurora watchers. Geomagnetic storms of higher intensity, such as those rated G3 and above, could potentially cause disruptions to these systems, but they are much rarer.