This Newly Discovered Creature Moves Like a Floating Magic Carpet

A newly discovered species of sea worm, aptly named Pectinereis strickrotti, has left scientists in awe due to its unique movement, which has been described as resembling a “living magic carpet.” This mysterious creature was first spotted in 2009, but it wasn’t until a decade later that a dedicated research team returned to the deep waters off the coast of Costa Rica to further explore the animal’s behavior.

A Unique Creature Discovery

Located 30 miles off the coast of Costa Rica, Pectinereis strickrotti was found inhabiting the methane seeps of the Pacific Ocean, a region teeming with unusual and poorly understood life forms. The worms live approximately 1,000 meters below the ocean surface, a place where methane seeps create an extraordinary ecosystem. These seeps, which emit methane gas from deep within the Earth, support a wide variety of species that feed on bacteria that consume the methane.



The worms themselves are a type of ragworm and measure around 10 centimeters in length. Their most distinguishing feature is their parapodia, which resemble feathers and add to their graceful, almost ethereal movement through the water. The way the worms glide across the ocean floor has fascinated researchers, with lead pilot Bruce Strickrott, from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts, describing it as “a living magic carpet.”

Exploring Methane Seeps

Researchers have been exploring methane seeps in the region since 2009, and this latest discovery of Pectinereis strickrotti is part of a broader effort to understand the biodiversity of deep-sea ecosystems. These methane seeps are home to numerous species that thrive in the absence of sunlight, relying instead on chemosynthesis—a process by which bacteria convert methane and other chemicals into food.

The discovery of Pectinereis strickrotti adds to a growing list of new species found in these deep-sea habitats. Since 2009, scientists have identified 48 new species in the methane seeps off the coast of Costa Rica, highlighting the rich, yet largely unexplored biodiversity of the deep ocean. As marine biologist Greg Rouse from the University of California notes, “We’ve spent years trying to name and describe the biodiversity of the deep sea,” further emphasizing the importance of continued exploration.

A Graceful Movement

During the 2019 expedition to the methane seeps, six of these new sea worms were observed. Their motion, described by Strickrott as “graceful,” stood out to the researchers, who marveled at the effect they created while swimming. “The way this thing moved was so graceful, I thought it looked like a living magic carpet,” Strickrott said.

The study of these unique animals and their behavior provides vital insight into the ways life can adapt to extreme environments. The methane seeps, which are inhospitable to most forms of life due to their harsh conditions, provide an unlikely refuge for these resilient creatures. In the broader context of marine research, the discovery of Pectinereis strickrotti underscores just how much of the ocean remains unexplored.



