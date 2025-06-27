Nasa’s Artemis Ii Mission Will Use Laser Communication For The First Time

As NASA prepares for its Artemis II mission, a groundbreaking lunar laser communications test is set to take place, signaling a new era of space data transmission. This collaboration with The Australian National University (ANU), detailed in a recent NASA article, marks a crucial milestone in proving the viability of laser communications systems for future deep space missions. The test will focus on using laser, or optical, communications instead of traditional radio waves to transmit data from the Moon to Earth, offering significant improvements in speed and efficiency.

NASA has previously tested laser communications in space, but Artemis II will be the first crewed mission to attempt such a transmission from deep space. The technology holds the promise of sending data 10 to 100 times faster than conventional radio waves, which could revolutionize how astronauts communicate and send scientific data from the Moon and beyond.

Advancing Space Communications: Laser vs Radio

NASA’s collaboration with ANU aims to test the potential of laser communications in a real-world deep space environment. Typically, space communications rely on radio waves, but optical communications promise far more efficient data transmission by using infrared light. With this technology, NASA plans to send large amounts of data—such as high-definition video, pictures, flight procedures, and voice communications—across vast distances at speeds previously unattainable.

In preparation for Artemis II, engineers at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland have developed a cost-effective laser transceiver model, using off-the-shelf commercial components. This innovative approach could significantly lower the cost of building and maintaining space communication systems, making future missions more sustainable. According to Jennifer Downey, co-principal investigator for the RealTOR project at NASA Glenn, “Australia’s upcoming lunar experiment could showcase the capability, affordability, and reproducibility of the deep space receiver engineered by Glenn. It’s an important step in proving the feasibility of using commercial parts to develop accessible technologies for sustainable exploration beyond Earth.”

This breakthrough could have far-reaching effects on the future of space communications, enabling more efficient data exchange for missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

An artist’s concept of the optical communications ground station at Mount Stromlo Observatory in Canberra, Australia, using laser communications technology.

Credit: The Australian National University

The Australian National University’s Role in the Test

The Australian National University (ANU) plays a key role in testing the new laser communication technology. Researchers at ANU, working from the Mount Stromlo Observatory in Australia, will attempt to receive the data transmitted by the Orion spacecraft during its journey around the Moon. This ground station, though not one of the primary sites for the Artemis II mission, will serve as a proving ground for the new transceiver system developed by NASA.

The collaboration with ANU represents a significant step in international space cooperation, emphasizing the growing role of global partnerships in advancing space technology. By leveraging ANU’s capabilities in optical ground stations, NASA hopes to demonstrate the feasibility of laser communications systems built from commercial parts. The test will not only provide valuable data for NASA’s Artemis missions but also offer insights into how similar technology can be applied to future lunar and Martian exploration.

Cost-Effective Solutions for Deep Space Communication

One of the most promising aspects of this partnership is the focus on using commercial-off-the-shelf parts to build the laser communications systems. This approach has the potential to reduce costs while still delivering high-performance technology. NASA’s decision to incorporate commercial components into the RealTOR project is a direct response to the need for more affordable and scalable space communication systems as the agency shifts its focus toward long-term lunar and Martian exploration.

Marie Piasecki, technology portfolio manager for NASA’s Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) Program, highlighted the significance of this approach: “Engaging with The Australian National University to expand commercial laser communications offerings across the world will further demonstrate how this advanced satellite communications capability is ready to support the agency’s networks and missions as we set our sights on deep space exploration.” The integration of commercial technology into these systems could also open up new opportunities for private industry to contribute to the development of space communications infrastructure, thus furthering the commercialization of space exploration.

Expanding the Horizon: From the Moon to Mars

NASA’s Artemis program is more than just a return to the Moon. It is part of a broader vision to build sustainable human presence on the Moon and lay the foundation for the first crewed missions to Mars. Laser communications will play a critical role in this effort, providing a reliable and fast means of transmitting vast amounts of data from space to Earth. The success of Artemis II’s lunar laser communications test could be a major step forward in the agency’s ability to communicate with astronauts on long-duration missions to Mars and other destinations in the solar system.

As NASA continues to refine its laser communications technology, it will not only support future exploration missions but also contribute to innovations that could have practical applications here on Earth. From improved satellite communications to enhanced data transfer for scientific research, the advancements made during Artemis II will have far-reaching benefits for both space exploration and terrestrial industries.