A Mud Volcano From the Ice Age Has Just Been Discovered—And It’s More Active Than We Thought

In a fascinating find beneath the waves of the Barents Sea, researchers have discovered an underwater mud volcano dating back to the end of the last Ice Age. Located approximately 70 miles south of Norway’s Bear Island, this extraordinary geological feature has been described by Arctic explorers as a “hidden treasure.”

An Unprecedented Geological Find

The discovery was made during an expedition led by researchers from UiT The Arctic University of Norway. While exploring the seabed, the team came across a massive crater that is believed to have formed some 18,000 years ago, marking the end of the Ice Age. Within this crater, scientists uncovered a submarine volcano, positioned 400 meters underwater, that is actively releasing mud and methane from deep within the Earth’s crust.

This submarine volcano, named the Borealis Mud Volcano, is an extremely rare and valuable discovery. “Exploring the seabed and discovering new methane seeps is like finding hidden treasures,” said Stefan Buenz, a researcher at UiT who co-led the expedition. “Every time we go down to the seabed, we get the feeling that we have just begun to understand the great and incredible diversity of such systems.”

Mud volcanoes like the Borealis Mud Volcano provide a direct window into Earth’s interior. By expelling sediments, water, and gases from several hundred meters below the Earth’s surface, these geological structures give scientists unique insights into ancient environments and the planet’s internal processes.

How the Borealis Mud Volcano Was Formed

The Borealis Mud Volcano is likely the result of a natural blowout that occurred shortly after the Ice Age, which led to the sudden release of vast quantities of methane. The crater, which spans 300 meters in diameter and reaches a depth of 25 meters, is not just a site of geological interest; it also hosts an unexpected ecosystem. The steep, rocky flanks of the crater are home to a diverse range of marine life, including sea anemones, starfish, corals, and even carnivorous sponges.

The unique environment around the volcano thrives due to the presence of carbonate crusts formed over thousands of years. These crusts have created a stable habitat for various marine species, offering refuge from human activities such as trawling, which typically disrupts fragile ecosystems like those found in deeper waters.

Scientists have uncovered a unique ecosystem at the Borealis mud volcano, a rare methane-releasing fissure in the Barents Sea. Their findings include ancient carbonate crusts formed by microbes that use methane and even extinct microorganisms. pic.twitter.com/NlB1HNklUc — New Scientist (@newscientist) February 25, 2025

Insights from the Discovery

The team was left in awe when they observed the volcanic eruption in real time. “Seeing an underwater eruption reminds me how alive our planet is,” said Professor Giuliana Panieri, the principal researcher of the expedition. The eruption of the Borealis Mud Volcano serves as a reminder of Earth’s dynamic and ever-changing nature.

The discovery of this mud volcano is not just a fascinating glimpse into the past, but also offers important insights for the future. According to Alex Rogers, the Science Director of REV Ocean, “These blowout craters are unique refuges from human impacts, such as trawling for fragile marine animals like corals and sponges.”

Irena Violan, an Erasmus student at UiT, shared her enthusiasm: “As a student who has only seen mud volcanoes on land, it was a fantastic experience to see one on the seabed. You could see the surprise, excitement, and joy that spread throughout the team the very moment we saw it on screen. My first thought was, ‘I want to get down there and stick my arm in it!’”

