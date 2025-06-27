Mice with Two Fathers Reproduce for the First Time

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have successfully produced offspring from mice with two fathers and no mother—a first in the world of genetic science. This unprecedented achievement advances the field of androgenesis, a form of asexual reproduction that relies solely on male genetic material. While previous attempts had led to infertile offspring, this new experiment has not only produced viable offspring but also demonstrated the potential for these mice to reproduce successfully.

Advancements in Androgenesis

The key to this success lies in a combination of innovative genetic editing and a deeper understanding of imprinting control regions (ICRs)—sections of DNA that regulate gene expression. In earlier experiments, scientists had attempted to create mice using genetic material from two males, but the resulting offspring were unable to reproduce. The new research, led by a team from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China, managed to overcome these hurdles, allowing the embryos to develop to full adulthood and produce healthy offspring.

The breakthrough was achieved by focusing on precise gene editing to correct abnormalities in the ICRs. These regions play a crucial role in ensuring that a balance of male and female genes is maintained during development. When only one parent’s genes are used, especially in androgenetic reproduction, the ICRs can malfunction, leading to severe developmental issues or even death. By carefully reprogramming these ICRs, the researchers were able to restore the embryos’ epigenetic balance, enabling the embryos to survive and thrive.

The Experimental Process

To achieve this feat, the team used sperm from two male mice to fertilize eggs from female mice that had no DNA. The eggs, which were stripped of their genetic material, were then injected with sperm from two different male mice. This process led to the creation of embryos, which were further edited at seven key ICR sites—those most crucial to the survival and development of the embryo.

Once the embryos were ready, they were implanted into female mice, resulting in three live births from 259 implanted blastocysts. Although only two of these newborn mice survived to adulthood, they were able to reproduce and have healthy offspring of their own. While the success rate remains low, this marks an important step in the pursuit of androgenetic reproduction in mammals.

A New Era in Reproduction

While this is undoubtedly a major achievement, researchers caution that there is still much to be done before the technique can be applied to humans. The process is highly complex, and the efficiency remains relatively low. Also, it raises important ethical and philosophical questions, particularly when it comes to the possibility of using such techniques in human embryos.

Despite these challenges, the potential implications for fertility treatments and genetic research are significant. If perfected, this technology could provide new insights into the treatment of infertility and genetic disorders. As the researchers noted, while the efficiency of this technique is still limited, “this finding may be an important step toward achieving mammalian androgenesis.”

The study’s success could pave the way for future breakthroughs in reproductive biology, offering new hope for a range of medical applications. However, it will be some time before this technology becomes a practical solution for human reproductive challenges.