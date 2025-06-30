Meet Henry: The World’s Oldest Crocodile – And He’s Still Growing

At 124 years old, Henry is officially the world’s oldest known crocodile, and his story is nothing short of extraordinary. This colossal reptile has not only lived a long life, but has also fathered thousands of offspring over his remarkable journey. Today, Henry resides at Crocworld Conservation Centre in South Africa, where he continues to thrive despite his age.

A Colossal Creature

Born around 1900 in the Okavango Delta of Botswana, Henry’s life has been filled with adventure. He was captured in 1903 by an elephant catcher named Sir Henry, which is how he got his name. After spending a few decades in the wild, he moved to Crocworld in 1985, where he quickly became a central figure in their conservation efforts. Since then, Henry has mated with at least six females, and his keepers estimate he has fathered over 10,000 offspring during his time in captivity.

Henry’s size is equally impressive. The massive crocodile measures over 5 meters (16 feet 5 inches) from snout to tail and weighs in at a staggering 700 kilograms (1,543 pounds). To put that in perspective, the average Nile crocodile reaches around 4.5 meters (14.7 feet) in length and weighs roughly 410 kilograms (900 pounds). Henry’s sheer size makes him a true outlier, not just in terms of age, but in terms of physicality as well.

The Science Behind Longevity

Crocodiles, like Henry, are known for their incredible longevity. It’s well-documented that many crocodilian species can live to be over 100 years old in captivity. Scientists believe that these reptiles may exhibit a unique phenomenon known as “negligible senescence,” a biological concept suggesting that some organisms, like crocodiles, may not experience the typical aging process that other animals do. In other words, crocodiles may not actually die of old age but instead succumb to external factors such as starvation, accidents, or disease.

Some researchers have proposed that the secret to crocodile longevity lies in their gut microbiome. The microorganisms in their digestive systems may play a crucial role in maintaining their health and extending their lifespan. One study even suggests that the substances produced by the gut microbiome could contribute to their resilience and longevity. While it’s still unclear whether this theory holds up, it adds an intriguing layer to our understanding of these ancient creatures.

Life at Crocworld

Henry is not alone at Crocworld. He shares his habitat with Colgate, another elderly crocodile who is estimated to be around 90 years old. Despite their age, both reptiles continue to live robust lives in their protected environment. Crocworld is dedicated to the conservation and care of these magnificent creatures, and Henry’s story is one of the most fascinating examples of crocodilian longevity.

While Henry’s precise birth date remains a mystery due to his wild origins, his birthday is celebrated annually on December 16, and he is set to turn 125 years old later this year. Henry’s legacy at Crocworld continues to inspire both visitors and conservationists alike, as he stands as a living testament to the resilience and durability of crocodiles in the wild.