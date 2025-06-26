This 40,000-Year-Old Mammoth Tusk Boomerang May Be the Oldest in the World

A groundbreaking new study has revealed that a carved mammoth tusk boomerang, discovered in Obłazowa Cave in Poland, is far older than initially believed. Dating back over 40,000 years, this artifact is not only the oldest boomerang found in Europe but could also be the oldest in the world.

A Surprising Artifact from the Ice Age

The boomerang, approximately 28 inches (72 centimeters) in length, was unearthed four decades ago alongside other important prehistoric items such as human bones, stone tools, and pendants made from fox fangs. The site, located in southern Poland, has long been a focal point for archaeologists. Initially, researchers dated the boomerang to around 18,000 years ago, but recent studies have radically revised this timeline, making it far older than originally expected.

The new study, published in PLOS One, used advanced dating methods, including DNA and radiocarbon analysis, to establish that the boomerang was likely carved between 42,365 and 39,355 years ago. This gives a more accurate picture of its true age, placing it well beyond 35,000 years old. With this, the boomerang is now regarded as one of the oldest examples of a complex tool made by early humans in Europe, possibly predating other known examples from around the world.

A Close Look at the Boomerang’s Design

The mammoth tusk boomerang features an arched shape and a flat-convex cross-section, remarkably similar to modern boomerangs used by Aboriginal people in Queensland, Australia. According to Paweł Valde-Nowak, an archaeologist at Jagiellonian University in Krakow and co-author of the study, “The ivory object has all the features of boomerangs used by Aborigines in Queensland today.”

These features suggest that early humans, not just in Australia but in Europe, were already capable of designing and crafting sophisticated tools for hunting and other uses. Interestingly, the boomerang’s curved form and construction suggest that it did not return to the thrower, much like non-returning boomerangs used by modern Indigenous Australians.

The world’s oldest known boomerang was discovered in Poland, at a site called Obłazowa Cave, in the Carpathian Mountains, in 1960. This ancient boomerang, dating back over 20,000 years old, was carved from a mammoth tusk. Measuring roughly 71 centimeters (28 inches) in length, it… pic.twitter.com/txclntjsy6 — Dr. M.F. Khan (@Dr_TheHistories) August 13, 2024

Unveiling the Past at Obłazowa Cave

Obłazowa Cave has long been a site of archaeological intrigue. When the mammoth tusk boomerang was first discovered, it was part of a larger assemblage of artifacts, some of which were covered in red ocher. These objects were associated with early Homo sapiens, distinguishing them from artifacts linked to Neanderthals found deeper within the cave. In his initial 1987 study, Valde-Nowak emphasized that the presence of ocher-covered items pointed to behaviors and practices that were unique to early humans, such as symbolic decoration and more advanced tool use.

In 1996, a carbon-14 analysis of the organic remains found in the cave, including the boomerang, indicated an age of just 18,000 years. However, the researchers suspected contamination may have affected these results. This led to the more recent round of testing, which provided a much more accurate and older timeline for the boomerang, confirming its age to be well over 40,000 years old.

Revising Our Understanding of Early Human Tools

The mammoth tusk boomerang challenges our previous understanding of early human technological development. While boomerangs and other throwing tools are known to have appeared at least 20,000 years ago in Australia, the new evidence suggests that early humans in Europe were developing similar tools much earlier than anticipated.

These advancements in tool-making are an important step in understanding how early humans adapted to their environments and developed the skills that would eventually lead to even more complex innovations.