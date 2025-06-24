Lidar Technology Unveils 2,500 Year Old Hidden Cities In The Amazon

A significant breakthrough in Amazonian archaeology has emerged, reshaping our understanding of ancient civilizations. A recent study, published in Science journal, reveals a sprawling network of sophisticated societies that existed in the Amazon’s Upano Valley, Ecuador, over 2,500 years ago. The findings, supported by cutting-edge LiDAR technology, challenge long-standing assumptions that the Amazon Rainforest could not sustain large, complex urban societies. These new revelations suggest that the dense jungles were home to a highly organized and advanced culture, altering how we perceive the pre-Columbian Americas. The research was led by Stéphen Rostain, director of research at the National Centre for Scientific Research in France, and offers a new perspective on the environmental and cultural richness of the region.

This groundbreaking discovery provides an in-depth look into the history of the Amazon’s indigenous societies and their impressive engineering capabilities. It suggests that these ancient people were not only able to survive but thrive in a region previously thought to be inhospitable for large civilizations.

A Technological Revolution in Archaeology

The most remarkable aspect of this discovery is the use of Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology, a remote sensing method that allows archaeologists to see beneath the dense rainforest canopy. This technology was instrumental in mapping the landscape of the Upano Valley, revealing over 6,000 man-made mounds scattered across 15 different locations. These mounds, once believed to be merely natural formations, are now recognized as remnants of an intricate urban network that has redefined our understanding of the Amazon.

Stéphen Rostain, the director of the study, emphasized the profound implications of this technology. He stated, “This is older than any other site we know in the Amazon. We have a Eurocentric view of civilisation, but this shows we have to change our idea about what is culture and civilisation.” This sentiment reflects the transformative power of LiDAR in uncovering ancient civilizations that were hidden for millennia under dense foliage, challenging preconceived notions of what early human societies were capable of.

Image credit: Rostain et al

The Sophisticated Urban Network

Beyond the mounds, LiDAR uncovered a complex system of interconnected roads that linked the various urban centers in the Upano Valley. The road network, stretching over vast distances, features impressive engineering feats, including right angles and pathways that connect every settlement. This level of planning and coordination indicates that the ancient societies of the Amazon were far more advanced than previously believed.

Antoine Dorison, a co-author of the study, described the road system as “very sophisticated. It extends over a vast distance, everything is connected. And there are right angles, which is very impressive.” The roads appear to have been built with careful precision, which is rare in ancient civilizations. The scale and intricacy of the network suggest a highly organized society, capable of planning and executing large-scale infrastructure projects.

The discovery of such an advanced road system also sheds light on the logistics of these ancient urban societies. The roads would have been essential for trade, communication, and governance across vast territories, further confirming that the Amazon was home to large, thriving communities rather than isolated, primitive groups.

A map showing the density of the Upano Valley based on lidar scans. (Rostain et al.)

Redefining Amazonian Cultures

Historically, the image of Amazonian societies has been limited to small, nomadic groups living in rudimentary dwellings. This new discovery, however, paints a very different picture. The extensive urban planning, monumental architecture, and organized infrastructure revealed by the LiDAR scans suggest that these ancient people lived in complex, well-structured urban societies.

Antoine Dorison highlighted the shift in our understanding of Amazonian cultures, stating, “It changes the way we see Amazonian cultures. Most people picture small groups, probably naked, living in huts and clearing land — this shows ancient people lived in complicated urban societies.” This revelation challenges the long-standing stereotype of the Amazon as a wilderness, devoid of large-scale human civilization. Instead, it presents the region as a dynamic hub of cultural and technological achievement, with urban centers capable of supporting large populations and fostering intricate systems of governance and resource management.