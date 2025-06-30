Beneath Africa’s Crust, Lava is Preparing to Split a Continent in Two

Deep within the Earth’s mantle, rhythmic pulses of hot lava are emerging on the surface, offering a rare glimpse into the forces driving the creation of a new ocean. These pulses, coming from a massive upwelling beneath East Africa, are slowly tearing the continent apart in a dramatic geological process. This discovery, made by a team of researchers, sheds new light on how Earth’s deep interior is shaping the surface, and could reveal much about the planet’s evolving landscape.

A New Look at the Mantle Upwelling Beneath the Afar Depression

Located at the intersection of three tectonic plates – the Main Ethiopian Rift, the Red Sea Rift, and the Gulf of Aden Rift – the Afar Depression is one of the few places on Earth where these divergent boundaries meet. Scientists have long suspected that a mantle upwelling is responsible for the region’s intense volcanic activity and frequent earthquakes. However, the exact nature of this upwelling remained a mystery. Recent research, however, has brought new clarity.

The study, led by researchers at the University of Southampton, collected lava samples from over 130 volcanoes across the region. By analyzing the chemical composition of these rocks and integrating the data with existing geological knowledge, the scientists confirmed that the mantle beneath Afar is far from simple. Rather than a single, uniform upwelling, it consists of multiple, distinct plumes, creating a patchwork pattern of hot mantle material that rises toward the surface.

Credit: Nature

The Rhythmic Pulses of Earth’s Deep Interior

What makes this discovery even more fascinating is the way the mantle pulses beneath the surface. Emma Watts, the lead author of the study, explains that the mantle beneath Afar is not stationary. Instead, it pulses rhythmically, carrying unique chemical signatures with each rise of partially molten mantle. These pulses are channeled through the rifting tectonic plates above, which are stretching and thinning.

Tom Gernon, a co-author of the study, likens this rhythmic movement to a heartbeat. “The chemical striping suggests the plume is pulsing, like a heartbeat,” he said. “These pulses appear to behave differently depending on the thickness of the plate and how fast it’s pulling apart.”

Credit: Dr Derek Keir, University of Southampton/ University of Florence

How Tectonics Shape the Mantle’s Movement

The study also emphasizes the close connection between mantle flow and tectonic plate dynamics. Derek Keir, another co-author, points out that the evolution of deep mantle upwellings is closely tied to the motion of the plates above. “This coupling influences surface volcanism, earthquake activity, and the process of continental breakup,” he said. This relationship between deep Earth processes and surface events plays a crucial role in shaping the planet’s geologic history.

The upwelling beneath Afar is eroding the lithosphere, the Earth’s outer shell, thinning it to as little as 15 kilometers in some places. Combined with the stretching caused by plate movement, this thinning triggers volcanic eruptions. Lava flows from volcanoes like Erta Ale in Ethiopia are spilling across wide areas, creating new crust and marking the places where the Earth’s surface is being stretched and pulled apart.