July’s Celestial Wonders: 8 Must-See Night Sky Events You Don’t Want to Miss!

Stargazers, get ready for a truly celestial July! From the stunning appearance of the ‘buck moon’ to a rare glimpse of Pluto, the summer sky offers a parade of spectacular events. Whether you’re a seasoned astronomer or an amateur enthusiast, July will deliver a wealth of dazzling views, with several planetary sightings, meteor showers, and even the chance to spot distant Pluto at its brightest.

As shared by National Geographic, this month is packed with astronomical wonders that promise to captivate skywatchers. Here’s a detailed guide to the best sky events happening throughout July 2025.

Messier 22: A Celestial Cluster to Spot Early in the Month

The month kicks off on July 1, when Messier 22, a globular cluster located in Sagittarius, will reach its highest point in the sky around midnight (local time). This celestial gem, which lies about 10,000 light-years from Earth, is one of the brightest globular clusters visible from our planet. Under dark skies, the cluster appears as a faint smudge to the naked eye, but through binoculars or a small telescope, its stunning array of stars will be visible, revealing its dense structure.

Mercury’s Grand Show: The Best Time to Spot the Elusive Planet

One of the rare opportunities to catch a glimpse of Mercury will be on July 4 when it reaches greatest eastern elongation. This marks the point where the planet will be farthest from the Sun in the evening sky, making it visible just after sunset. For the best view, look toward the west-northwest horizon. While Mercury is notoriously hard to spot due to its proximity to the Sun, this event offers an excellent chance to observe this elusive planet in the twilight sky.

The ‘Buck Moon’ Shines Bright on July 10

July’s full moon, which occurs on July 10, will be the “buck moon”. Named after the time of year when male deer begin to regrow their antlers, the buck moon is a perfect opportunity for skywatchers to admire the lunar surface in great detail. If you have binoculars, take a moment to observe the Tycho Crater and the maria (dark basalt plains), which are especially striking during a full moon.

Saturn and Neptune Align with the Moon: A Triple Celestial Treat

On July 16, skywatchers will be treated to a triple alignment featuring the moon, Saturn, and Neptune. This alignment will occur in the predawn hours, when the moon passes close to these two planets in Pisces. While Saturn, the brighter of the two, can be seen with the naked eye, Neptune will require a telescope to spot. Interestingly, just three days before this alignment, Saturn will enter retrograde, making it appear to move westward across the sky instead of eastward.

Crescent Moon Meets the Pleiades: A Beautiful Pre-Sunrise Event

Before sunrise on July 20, the crescent moon will pass just one degree from the Pleiades, a bright star cluster often referred to as the Seven Sisters. Although typically visible from November to March, the Pleiades can also be seen in late July, especially when paired with the moon. This event offers a stunning celestial scene, particularly when viewed with binoculars, as the moon and stars align beautifully.

Pluto Shines Brighter Than Usual on July 25

On July 25, Pluto will reach a rare point in its orbit where it aligns opposite the Sun from Earth’s perspective and is at its closest approach to Earth, known as perigee. This event will make Pluto appear slightly brighter than usual, providing one of the best opportunities to spot the dwarf planet. However, Pluto will still appear as a faint speck, requiring a powerful telescope and a detailed star chart to locate it in the constellation Sagittarius.

Moon and Mars: A Rare Conjunction on July 29

On the evening of July 29, the moon will pass in close proximity to Mars in the constellation Taurus. While the pair will be low on the horizon, offering limited visibility, the reddish glow of Mars alongside the waxing crescent moon promises a striking sight if skies are clear.

Southern Delta Aquariids Meteor Shower Peaks on July 29-30

The Southern Delta Aquariids Meteor Shower will reach its peak from the night of July 29 into July 30. Although meteors from this shower tend to be faint, this year, the waning crescent moon will set early, offering optimal dark skies for meteor watching. Expect to see up to a dozen meteors per hour during the peak, though for a more dramatic display, wait until August, when the shower will overlap with the brighter Perseids.