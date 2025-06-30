“I Began Collecting Them Years Ago, and Now I Have Over 650”: Since 2016, This Man Has Powered His Home Off-Grid With Only Laptops

In Farmingdale, New York, a homeowner has developed an innovative off-grid energy solution that has been reliably powering his home for nearly a decade. This system, which combines recycled laptop batteries and solar power, demonstrates how old technology can be repurposed to meet modern energy needs.

Recycling Technology for Power

The journey began in November 2016, when the owner, known as Glubux, started collecting discarded laptop batteries. Instead of letting these batteries end up in landfills, he saw an opportunity to give them a second life by transforming them into a reliable energy source.

However, instead of using the batteries in their entirety, he chose to dismantle them. By extracting individual lithium-ion cells from the old batteries, he was able to assemble them into custom-made battery packs that could store significant amounts of energy.

Each battery pack, designed for maximum efficiency, is rated at about 100 amp-hours. This capacity allows the system to store enough energy to power the house continuously. With the growing concern about electronic waste, this project not only addresses the need for alternative energy sources but also provides a solution to the ongoing issue of discarded tech.

Image Credit: Glubux/Secondlifestorage

Overcoming Challenges and Ensuring Reliability

While the project’s concept was ambitious, the homeowner faced several challenges in ensuring that the system would operate smoothly. One of the primary obstacles was the uneven discharge rates across the different batteries. To overcome this, he carefully balanced the battery packs, and where necessary, added extra cells to optimize the power flow. This meticulous approach to balancing helped to maintain a steady and reliable energy output.

Despite the inherent risks involved with DIY energy projects, particularly those dealing with lithium-ion batteries, the system has been remarkably safe. The homeowner has reported no incidents of fire, battery swelling, or other safety concerns, which are common in poorly constructed battery systems.

Image Credit: Glubux/Secondlifestorage

His success can be attributed to his careful planning, attention to detail, and a deep understanding of how to handle these materials safely. Over the years, the system has evolved to become even more reliable, with the homeowner continuously upgrading it as needed.

Solar Integration for a Sustainable Future

To further enhance the system’s efficiency and sustainability, the homeowner integrated solar panels into the setup. The system now includes 24 solar panels, each with a capacity of 440 watts. These panels charge the battery packs during the day, ensuring that the system is always stocked with energy for use throughout the night and during cloudy days. By relying on solar energy to recharge the batteries, the system becomes a fully renewable, off-grid power solution.

Image Credit: Glubux/Secondlifestorage

The integration of solar power has proven to be a critical component of the system’s success. The homeowner has noted that, even on days when sunlight is limited, the system continues to provide uninterrupted power to the home. This hybrid energy solution not only helps reduce dependence on the external power grid but also promotes a sustainable lifestyle, minimizing the environmental impact of traditional energy consumption.

A Decade of Success and Sustainability

What makes this project even more impressive is the longevity of the system. Nearly a decade into operation, the energy setup has shown no signs of failure. The homeowner has not needed to replace any of the batteries, which speaks to the durability of lithium-ion cells when repurposed correctly. The system has been running continuously since 2016, providing a steady, reliable energy supply without any major issues.

This project demonstrates that, with the right knowledge and resources, individuals can take control of their energy consumption and reduce their reliance on external power sources. It also serves as an example of how discarded technology can be repurposed into something valuable, reducing electronic waste while promoting sustainability.