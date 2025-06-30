First Sign of Climate Change Detected Over a Century Ago – A Wake-Up Call for the Planet

In a groundbreaking study, scientists have shown that climate change, driven by human activity, was detectable as early as the 1880s, well before the widespread advent of fossil fuel-powered vehicles. The study, published in PNAS, details a hypothetical scenario where 19th-century scientists, with modern tools, could have observed early signs of the atmospheric shifts brought about by the Industrial Revolution. The study’s findings mark a pivotal moment in the ongoing effort to understand human impact on climate patterns, revealing that we’ve known about human-driven climate change much longer than previously thought.

The Early Signals of Climate Change

In a thought experiment, Earth and atmospheric scientists suggest that with the appropriate instruments, scientists of the late 1800s might have detected the first signals of climate change around 1885. This period was marked by early industrialization, yet fossil fuel-powered cars were still a few years away from becoming commonplace. The study shows that by employing modern tools such as satellite microwave radiometers, scientists could have observed patterns of atmospheric change that were human-induced. This period predates many of the systematic studies of the 20th century that later confirmed the anthropogenic causes of climate change.

The research builds upon a method called “fingerprint” analysis, where scientists apply a pattern-based technique to distinguish between human and natural impacts on the climate. “We then apply a pattern-based ‘fingerprint’ method to disentangle human and natural effects on climate,” the authors explain. Using this method, the scientists were able to detect early human impacts on the climate system, such as stratospheric cooling. The cooling in the stratosphere is a key indicator of the increased greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, particularly carbon dioxide. This phenomenon likely began as early as the late 19th century, long before modern carbon emissions reached their current levels.

Stratospheric Cooling: An Early Indicator of Climate Change

The research reveals that the first detectable signal of climate change was not warming but rather stratospheric cooling. Greenhouse gases, primarily carbon dioxide, trap heat in the lower layers of the atmosphere, but they also affect the stratosphere in a way that causes cooling in this upper layer. “Pronounced cooling of the mid- to upper stratosphere, mainly driven by anthropogenic increases in carbon dioxide, would have been identifiable with high confidence by approximately 1885, before the advent of gas-powered cars,” the authors write.

This cooling effect is a direct consequence of increased greenhouse gas emissions. Carbon dioxide not only traps heat in the lower atmosphere but also alters the dynamics of the stratosphere. This cooling, combined with warming in the troposphere below, would have made climate change detectable even at this early stage. The study concludes that if scientists in the 19th century had access to high-quality measurement tools, they could have observed these early signs of stratospheric cooling within a few decades.

The Hypothetical Detection of Climate Change by 1894

In their study, the authors hypothesize that even with limited monitoring capabilities, the early signs of climate change would have been observable by the mid-1890s. “Even if our monitoring capability in 1860 had not been global, and high-quality stratospheric temperature measurements existed for Northern Hemisphere mid-latitudes only, it still would have been feasible to detect human-caused stratospheric cooling by 1894, only 34 years after the assumed start of climate monitoring,” the authors state. This indicates that the technological limits of the time would not have hindered the detection of climate change if more advanced instruments were available.

This insight is particularly significant because it underscores how early the human impact on the climate was measurable, even before the rapid rise of industrial emissions in the 20th century. The study draws attention to the fact that scientific understanding of climate change could have progressed much earlier, potentially influencing early climate policies and industrial practices. The authors speculate that had this knowledge been available, humanity might have avoided or mitigated some of the most catastrophic environmental consequences we are now facing.

A Call to Action for the Future

The study concludes with a stark reminder of the importance of addressing climate change before it reaches irreversible thresholds. “We know with high confidence that sustainable pathways must be followed to avoid dangerous anthropogenic interference with climate,” the authors conclude. The findings emphasize that projected future changes in the atmosphere, especially in the stratosphere and troposphere, are expected to surpass the changes observed between 1986 and 2024.

As the study points out, humanity is now at a critical crossroads. “Humanity is now at the threshold of dangerous anthropogenic interference. Our near-term choices will determine whether or not we cross that threshold.” The study calls for immediate action to curb emissions and adopt sustainable practices, with the future of the planet at stake.