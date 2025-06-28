Scientists Stunned by First Ever Hominin Fossils Found in Sunken Sundaland

These fossils, unearthed from the depths of Southeast Asia’s Sunda Shelf, provide valuable insights into the migration and evolutionary patterns of early humans. This breakthrough study, published in Quaternary Environments and Humans, reveals the presence of Homo erectus and other hominin species in an area that was once a large landmass but is now submerged beneath the sea.

A Glimpse Into Ancient Sundaland

Sundaland, which once connected the islands of Southeast Asia during the Pleistocene, now lies submerged under the waters of the Sunda Shelf. This vast landmass is home to a rich fossil record that includes species such as Homo floresiensis, Homo luzonensis, and Homo erectus. However, much of the evidence is hidden beneath the sea, making it difficult to fully reconstruct the region’s role in human evolution.

Dr. Berghuis and his team examined fossils dredged during a construction project that involved the extraction of sand from the seabed. The dredging operation was part of a larger effort to build an artificial island in Indonesia for cargo handling. The excavation led to the recovery of over 6,700 vertebrate fossils, including two hominin remains, now known as Madura Strait 1 (MS1) and Madura Strait 2 (MS2). These fossils represent the first-ever hominin remains found in submerged Sundaland.

The Fossils: A Window Into Early Human Migration

Among the fossils recovered, MS1 and MS2 stand out for their significance. MS1, in particular, is most similar to Homo erectus specimens found in Java, dating back to the late Middle Pleistocene (approximately 140,000 to 92,000 years ago).



This suggests that Homo erectus populations were not confined to Java but likely extended into Sundaland’s exposed lowland plains during this time period. The recovery of MS1 supports the idea that Homo erectus may have had a broader geographic range than previously understood. While MS2 could not be definitively identified to a specific species, it shares characteristics with archaic Homo species.

Credit: Quaternary Environments and Humans

Environmental Context and Implications for Human Evolution

The area where these fossils were found was once part of a dry, open landscape during the Middle Pleistocene. Geological studies suggest that the site corresponds to the Marine Isotope Stage 6 (MIS6), a time characterized by significant fluctuations in sea levels. These fluctuations likely played a role in shaping the environment and migration patterns of early humans. The fossils found at this site provide crucial evidence that Homo erectus and other hominins adapted to a range of environmental conditions, which would have influenced their movements across Sundaland and beyond.

The environmental context of the fossils further highlights the dynamic landscape in which early humans lived. During MIS6, Southeast Asia was home to a variety of species, including Stegodon trigonocephalus, Duboisia santeng, Epileptobos groeneveldtii, and Axis lydekkeri, which indicate a dry and open environment.

The Role of Construction Projects in Paleontology

Extracting fossils from the seabed is a rare and expensive endeavor, typically only undertaken during construction projects like the one that led to this discovery. In this case, the port company Berlian Manyar Sejahtera commissioned the sand dredging operation, which ultimately unearthed these important fossils.

As Dr. Berghuis notes, “Extracting seabed sand is very expensive. You will only get this done for construction work.” The rarity of such opportunities means that paleontologists must maintain close communication with port authorities and construction developers to maximize the potential for future discoveries.

The partnership between researchers and construction teams is vital for advancing the study of early human evolution. While the cost of dredging operations can limit fossil retrieval, the collaboration with developers offers a promising avenue for unearthing more fossils from submerged sites like Sundaland. Dr. Berghuis suggests that future sand extraction projects in nearby areas could yield additional fossil finds, which would further expand our understanding of human history.