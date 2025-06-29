Astronomers Capture First Glimpse of Baby Planets Forming in Nearby Stellar Nursery

In a groundbreaking new study, astronomers have observed the birth of baby planets in the Ophiuchus star-forming region, located just 460 light-years from Earth. This discovery, made possible by advanced imaging techniques, reveals the earliest stages of planetary development, showing previously unseen structures around young stars. The results of this study, recently published in The Publications of the Astronomical Society of Japan, offer new insights into the intricate relationship between stars and the planets that surround them, challenging previous assumptions about when and how planets form.

These findings stem from the observation of protoplanetary disks, vast clouds of gas and dust that surround young stars. These disks are critical to our understanding of planet formation, as they are the environments where planets begin to take shape. By focusing on 78 such disks in the Ophiuchus region, astronomers were able to detect structures such as spirals and rings—signs that planets may be forming in ways not previously observed at this stage in their development. This observation adds a new layer to our understanding of how star and planet systems evolve together.

New Imaging Techniques Reveal Early Stages of Planet Formation

The team used cutting-edge super-resolution imaging to observe protoplanetary disks with unprecedented detail. This advanced technique provided a three-fold improvement in resolution compared to conventional methods, allowing the researchers to study the disks in a level of detail never before possible. The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) played a crucial role in this research, as the array of 66 antennas worked together to provide a high-resolution view of the star-forming region.

The results revealed 27 out of the 78 disks examined had distinct substructures, such as rings and spirals, with 15 of these structures never before seen in earlier studies. These discoveries suggest that the formation of planets may occur much earlier than expected, with planet-forming processes beginning when these disks are still rich in gas and dust. This challenges prior assumptions that such structures would only emerge in later stages of the planet formation process.

In particular, the study bridged the findings from two previous large-scale programs—DSHARP and eDisk—which focused on disks around stars at different stages of development. The results from these projects indicated that disk structures like rings and spirals were more common around stars less than a million years old. However, the new study focused on younger stars—just between 10,000 and 100,000 years old—revealing that substructures appear much earlier than expected. This discovery suggests that stars and planets evolve together, with the early planet formation process influencing the structure of the protoplanetary disk from the outset.

Image credit: ALMA(ESO/NAOJ/NRAO, A. Shoshi et al.

Protoplanetary Disks: The Birthplace of Stars and Planets

Understanding the evolution of protoplanetary disks is key to understanding how planets form. These disks are composed of gas and dust that swirl around young stars, creating an environment in which planets can coalesce over millions of years. As a star grows and gathers mass, the material in the disk begins to clump together under the influence of gravity, forming planetesimals—the building blocks of planets. As these planetesimals collide and combine, they gradually form planets.

However, the presence of substructures—such as rings and spirals—in protoplanetary disks presents a new layer of complexity to this process. These structures are thought to be influenced by the gravitational pull of nascent planets forming within the disks. As a planet begins to take shape, its gravity can pull material from the surrounding disk, creating gaps or forming distinct rings in the process. This dynamic interaction between the planets and the material around them is what gives rise to the intricate features observed in the Ophiuchus star-forming region.

The significance of these substructures lies in the fact that they appear in disks around stars that are only a few hundred thousand years old. These findings challenge the traditional view that such structures form much later in a star’s evolution. The discovery implies that planets may begin to form at much younger ages than previously thought, and that the formation of stars and planets is more synchronized than astronomers once believed.

An illustration of substructures forming in a protoplanetary disk. (Image credit: Y. Nakamura, A. Shoshi et al.)

The Role of Super-Resolution Imaging in the Discovery

The key to this groundbreaking discovery was the use of super-resolution imaging, which allowed the team to achieve an unprecedented level of detail when studying the protoplanetary disks. Traditional imaging techniques had limited the resolution of the observations, which made it difficult to discern small-scale structures within the disks. By using an innovative software tool called the “Python module for Radio Interferometry Imaging with Sparse Modeling” (PRIISM), the team was able to improve the resolution by a factor of three.

Ayumu Shoshi, team leader and researcher at Kyushu University, highlighted the importance of this new imaging method: “These findings, bridging the gap between the eDisk and DSHARP projects, were enabled by the innovative imaging that allows for both achieving high resolution and a large number of samples,” Shoshi said. The ability to obtain high-resolution images from a larger sample of disks was crucial to the study’s success. The study’s results not only expand our knowledge of planetary formation but also showcase the potential of these advanced imaging techniques in future astronomical research.

The Future of Planet Formation Studies

The study of planetary formation is still in its early stages, and the Ophiuchus star-forming region offers a rare and valuable window into the complex processes that shape star and planet systems. As researchers continue to refine their imaging techniques and expand their observations, they hope to uncover even more about how stars and planets evolve together.

Ayumu Shoshi emphasized that while these findings pertain specifically to the disks in the Ophiuchus region, future studies will look at other star-forming regions to determine whether this phenomenon is universal. “While these findings only pertain to the disks in Ophiuchus, future studies of other star-forming regions will reveal whether this tendency is universal,” he said.

This study represents a crucial step forward in understanding the co-evolution of stars and their planets, and it may lead to further discoveries that challenge our previous understanding of planetary formation. By examining the earliest stages of planet development, scientists hope to uncover the fundamental processes that govern the birth of planets, potentially offering new clues about the formation of planetary systems—including our own.