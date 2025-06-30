Earth is Absorbing Far More Heat Than Expected—It’s Happening Twice As Fast

In a startling revelation, recent research has shown that Earth’s energy imbalance—the difference between the heat Earth absorbs from the sun and the heat it radiates back into space—has more than doubled over the past two decades. This imbalance, which is key to understanding climate change, has significantly surpassed the predictions made by climate models, potentially indicating that the planet’s warming is accelerating.

The Growing Energy Imbalance

Earth’s energy budget works similarly to a bank account: energy flows in from the sun, and some of it leaves the atmosphere and radiates back into space. The balance between these two factors has shifted dramatically due to the rising levels of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere, particularly carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels. These gases trap heat, preventing it from escaping back into space. As a result, more energy is accumulating in the Earth’s system, particularly in the oceans, which absorb about 90% of this excess heat.

From the mid-2000s to recent years, the average energy imbalance has jumped from about 0.6 watts per square meter (W/m²) to 1.3 W/m². This shift is alarming because it means that the rate at which heat is accumulating near the planet’s surface has doubled in just 20 years. The implications of this rapid energy buildup are profound, and scientists fear that this could result in even faster climate change in the near future.

Tracking the Changes

To monitor this energy imbalance, scientists rely on two primary methods. The first involves using sensitive radiometers on satellites to measure how much heat is coming from the sun and how much is leaving the Earth’s atmosphere. This method has been in use since the late 1980s. The second method involves temperature readings from robotic floats in the ocean, which have been monitoring global temperatures since the 1990s.

Both methods show a startling increase in the energy imbalance. The rate at which energy is being trapped is much higher than what climate models have predicted, suggesting that the models have not fully accounted for the rapid changes that are occurring in real time.

The Role of Clouds and Other Factors

One of the most surprising factors contributing to the faster-than-expected energy imbalance is the changes in cloud cover. Clouds, in general, help cool the Earth by reflecting sunlight away from the surface. However, recent observations show that the area covered by highly reflective clouds has decreased, while the area covered by less reflective clouds has grown. This shift may be contributing to the additional heat being trapped in the atmosphere.

Though the cause of these cloud changes is still unclear, some scientists speculate that the reduction in sulfur emissions from shipping fuel since 2020 could be a factor. However, the increase in energy imbalance began well before this policy change, raising the possibility that the cloud changes could be linked to a broader trend of global warming, creating a positive feedback loop that accelerates the warming process.

Is Earth Reaching the Tipping Point?

These findings suggest that the extreme heat waves and other climate-related events of the past few years may not be isolated incidents. Instead, they could be signs of a longer-term trend of intensifying global warming. As a result, we can expect to see more frequent and severe climate impacts, including longer droughts, extreme rainfall, and prolonged marine heatwaves.

Worse still, some of the only climate models accurately predicting these higher rates of warming are those with a higher “climate sensitivity.” These models suggest that, unless emissions are reduced significantly, we may face even more severe climate impacts in the coming decades.

Satellites, which have been crucial in tracking changes in the planet’s energy balance, are also under threat. Cuts to funding for satellite programs, especially in the United States, could hinder efforts to monitor climate change in the future.