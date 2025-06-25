Dinosaurs Were Probably Slower Walkers Than You Ever Imagined, Study Finds

For years, the image of the Velociraptor and other two-legged dinosaurs zipping across the Earth at speeds nearing 40 mph has been ingrained in popular culture. However, new research suggests that our understanding of these ancient predators’ speed might be far off.



A recent study led by scientists at Liverpool John Moores University in the UK reveals that many dinosaurs, particularly the theropods, were likely much slower than previously estimated.

Rethinking Dinosaur Speed

Fossilized trackways have long been used by scientists to infer the movement and behavior of dinosaurs. These footprints provide crucial insights into how these creatures lived millions of years ago. Yet, researchers have now found that using these trackways to calculate dinosaur speed may have overestimated their pace. This error stems from an issue not accounted for in previous speed calculations: the soft, muddy surfaces where many dinosaur footprints were preserved.

The formula commonly used to estimate dinosaur speed was developed by zoologist R. McNeill Alexander in 1976. Based on stride length and other measurements, this equation has been the go-to method for understanding dinosaur locomotion. However, the formula was derived from data primarily gathered from mammals walking on hard surfaces, not the soft mud where many dinosaurs left their tracks.

The Liverpool team suggests that these soft substrates distorted the tracks, making it appear as though dinosaurs were moving faster than they actually were. As a result, estimates of speed may be overblown by as much as 4.7 times.

A New Model for Speed Estimation

To test their theory, the researchers turned to modern birds. Specifically, they studied the movement of helmeted guineafowl, which have similar limb proportions and joint angles to non-avian theropods like Velociraptor. These birds were filmed walking and running across different types of mud to observe how their tracks were affected by the varying resistance of the surfaces.

By digitizing the guineafowl’s tracks and analyzing the resulting data, the scientists were able to measure speed more accurately. When they applied the same calculations used for dinosaurs, they found significant discrepancies.

For example, a guineafowl walking at just 1 km/h (0.6 mph) would be inaccurately estimated to be moving at 4.7 km/h (2.9 mph) based on the traditional formula. This issue also arose in larger animals, such as ornithopods, where speeds were often overestimated by nearly 19 km/h (11.8 mph).

Reassessing Dinosaur Behavior

These findings have important implications not just for speed calculations, but also for understanding dinosaur behavior. For example, if T. rex was moving at much slower speeds than we once believed.

According to the researchers, “Fossil trackways serve as a valuable tool in understanding the behaviour and locomotion of extinct animals.” However, they argue that “calculations of speed from fossil trackways are presented in broad terms, rather than as specific values,” given the uncertainty introduced by soft surfaces. This approach encourages scientists to be more cautious when making assumptions about dinosaur activity based solely on trackway analysis.

Though the study does not claim that dinosaurs never ran, it suggests that many preserved tracks may have been misinterpreted, leading to a skewed understanding of how these ancient creatures behaved. The Liverpool researchers emphasize that more studies, particularly involving birds moving across different substrates, are needed before we can accurately reconstruct the locomotion of extinct species.