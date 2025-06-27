Car Owners Change Their Gas-Powered Vehicles Every 12 Years, Whereas Electric Cars Are Replaced Every 3 Years, Study Finds

In recent years, car ownership trends have shifted dramatically, with the lifespan of vehicles changing at an unprecedented rate. While Americans have traditionally held on to their gasoline-powered cars for extended periods, new research suggests a significant shift in behavior. A report from S&P Global reveals that electric vehicles (EVs) are now being replaced far more frequently than their gasoline counterparts, raising questions about the future of vehicle ownership.

Gas-Powered Vehicles See Longer Lifespans

According to Business Times, the average American keeps their gasoline-powered vehicle for about 12.5 years, which marks a noticeable increase compared to previous decades. This trend is particularly evident in personal vehicles, which now have an average retention period of 13.6 years.

Several factors contribute to this shift, including the perceived reliability of traditional cars for long trips and the growing tendency to keep older vehicles for economic reasons. Moreover, the automotive industry is experiencing a slowdown in new car sales, with a decline of 8% in 2022 compared to the previous year. This decline can be attributed to factors like inflation, supply chain issues, and rising costs, all of which have contributed to the increased longevity of gasoline vehicles.

Electric Vehicles Lead in Turnover Rates

In contrast to gasoline cars, electric vehicles are replaced much more frequently. The study found that electric vehicle owners tend to trade in their cars after about 3.6 years, which is three times more often than the typical replacement cycle for traditional cars. The primary reason for this shorter lifespan is the high initial cost of EVs, which generally attract wealthier buyers who are more inclined to upgrade frequently.

As the electric vehicle market continues to evolve, new models with higher performance and innovative features from companies like Tesla and BYD are enticing consumers to replace their vehicles sooner. This dynamic has made the replacement cycle for electric cars significantly shorter compared to traditional gasoline vehicles.

US Average age by vehicle type. Combined average age rises for the sixth consecutive year. Credit: S&P Globel Mobility.

The Role of Economic Factors

Several economic factors are also influencing these trends. The increasing inflation has made both gas-powered and electric vehicles more expensive. However, the price difference between the two types of vehicles has led wealthier individuals to replace their electric cars more often, as they can afford to upgrade more frequently.

Meanwhile, many American households continue to hold onto their gasoline-powered vehicles longer due to fuel prices and the reliability of these cars. Furthermore, the ongoing supply chain challenges have resulted in a shortage of new vehicles, which has pushed many drivers to extend the life of their current cars.

This has contributed to the growing age of vehicles in the U.S., with the average age reaching record levels, marking a trend that has been rising for six consecutive years since the 2008 financial crisis.