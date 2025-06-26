400-Year-Old Burial Vault Found at the End of Forgotten Staircase

A remarkable archaeological discovery has been made in the heart of France, where archaeologists have uncovered a burial vault that had been sealed for at least 400 years. This vault, located beneath the Saint-Philibert Church in Dijon, provides new insight into a bygone era, shedding light on the lives of those who lived in the area centuries ago.

The church itself is a historical landmark, dating back to the 12th century, and has undergone several phases of use and renovation, including a troubled restoration in the 1970s.

A Long-Lost Staircase Revealed

The discovery came during an effort to assess the damage inflicted on the church’s structure during past renovations. Originally, Saint-Philibert Church, built in the Romanesque style, stood as one of the few buildings in Dijon designed “in the manner of the Romans.” After being decommissioned following the French Revolution, it served various purposes over the centuries, even being repurposed as a salt storehouse during the 20th century.

However, a poorly executed restoration in 1974—where a heated concrete slab was laid—worsened the damage, drawing up moisture and salt that caused significant harm to the stone walls.

The concrete slab was later removed, and archaeologists from the National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research (INRAP) began an excavation to explore the church’s deteriorating condition. What they found beneath the slab was unexpected: a long-forgotten staircase.

A Vault Filled With Secrets

The burial vault, which dates back to the 15th or 16th century, is the final resting place of dozens of individuals, both children and adults, interred in coffins. The conditions suggest that these people might have been casualties of a significant historical event, such as a pandemic or famine.

According to INRAP researchers, the deceased were buried in a manner typical of the time, with their remains moved to the sides to accommodate more bodies as space in the vault became scarce.

“In the transept, a vault, probably dating from the 15th to 16th centuries, has been identified. In it, the deceased, both children and adults, are buried in coffins, the bones of each individual being pushed to the sides to make room for the last deceased,” the researchers explained in a translated press release.

Layers of History Unearthed

As the excavation deepened, further layers of history were revealed, offering archaeologists a glimpse into several centuries of history. The vault is not the only significant discovery in the area. The team also uncovered slab tombs from the 11th to 13th centuries, as well as sarcophagi that date back to the 6th century.

The excavation is still ongoing, with plans to extend the search to a depth of three meters. The researchers are carefully documenting every layer, and the results are offering an unparalleled opportunity to study burial practices and historical events in medieval France.