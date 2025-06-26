This Blood Type is So Unique, It’s Found in Only One Person

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have identified a new blood type that is so rare it exists in only one person on Earth. The blood type, called “Gwada negative,” was found by researchers at the French Blood Establishment (EFS), who have been studying a blood sample originally drawn 15 years ago. This rare blood type offers a new layer of complexity to the already intricate system of human blood types, which are crucial for safe blood transfusions.

A Unique Blood Type With A Rare Genetic Mutation

The Gwada negative blood type is the 48th officially recognized blood type, joining the ranks of well-known groups like A, B, AB, and O, each with positive and negative variations. This discovery, while extraordinary, underscores the vast diversity in human blood. Although blood type classification commonly follows the ABO-Rh system, scientists know there are many more possible blood types due to over 600 different antigens identified on human blood cells. This means millions of unique blood types could exist—though the International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT) currently recognizes only 47 distinct blood groups.

The Gwada negative blood type originated from a blood sample drawn from a French woman living on the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe. The patient, who was undergoing routine tests prior to surgery, unknowingly contributed to this major discovery. The key to this blood type’s uniqueness lies in a genetic mutation, which researchers uncovered after years of study. The discovery began in 2011 when an unusual antibody was detected in the woman’s blood, and by 2019, DNA sequencing revealed the genetic mutation that caused this rare blood type.

Gwada Negative: Only One Person On Earth Has It

This rare blood type is as unique as the individual who carries it. According to Thierry Peyrard, a medical biologist at the EFS, the French woman is “undoubtedly the only known case in the world” he added, “she is the only person in the world who is compatible with herself.”

This means that she is the only person compatible with herself for blood transfusions, a fact that highlights the extreme rarity of this blood type. The genetic mutation responsible for Gwada negative was inherited from both of her parents, who each carried the rare gene.

Understanding the antigen makeup of blood is essential for safe blood transfusions. Mismatched blood transfusions can lead to dangerous immune reactions, as the body may recognize foreign blood antigens as invaders. That’s why identifying such rare blood types is vital for ensuring patients receive the right blood for transfusions, especially in medical situations where only highly compatible blood can avoid serious complications.

#SciNews 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗕𝗟𝗢𝗢𝗗 𝗧𝗬𝗣𝗘 𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗘𝗗: '𝗚𝗪𝗔𝗗𝗔 𝗡𝗘𝗚𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘'🩸



French scientists announced last weekend the discovery of the newest and rarest blood type found in a woman from the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, dubbed 'Gwada negative'.



The French… pic.twitter.com/ttKpNbArFd — ScienceKonek (@sciencekonek) June 24, 2025

The Importance Of Discovering New Blood Types

Though Gwada negative is the most recent addition to the list of recognized blood types, it is unlikely to be the last. Advances in gene sequencing are speeding up the discovery of new blood types. In fact, the 44th blood type, known as “Er,” was discovered just a few years ago in 2022. With ongoing research and improved technology, scientists expect more new blood types to be discovered at a rapid pace.

The discovery of Gwada negative is more than just a scientific milestone. It provides critical information for medical professionals to deliver better care for patients with rare blood types. As the ability to identify and match blood types improves, doctors can ensure better compatibility in transfusions, reducing the risk of life-threatening immune responses.