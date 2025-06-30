Astronomers Were Puzzled By An Unusual Space Flash For Over A Year—until Now

In the vast expanse of space, mysterious phenomena often leave even the most seasoned astronomers scratching their heads. One such occurrence, a bright and fast flash of radio waves, baffled scientists for over a year.

Detected using the Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope in June 2024, the burst initially sparked excitement, as it appeared to come from within our own galaxy. However, after months of research, astronomers have finally uncovered the surprising source of the signal, and it’s much closer to home than expected.

The Unexpected Flash

The burst in question was detected while a team of astronomers at the Murchison Radio-astronomy Observatory in Western Australia was searching for elusive signals from distant galaxies known as fast radio bursts. These bursts are incredibly energetic, emitting the equivalent of 30 years’ worth of the Sun’s energy in less than a millisecond. However, this particular burst defied expectations. Unlike most fast radio bursts that come from galaxies billions of light years away, this one seemed to have originated from within our own Milky Way.

What made this discovery even more unusual was the lack of a time delay between high and low frequencies—a phenomenon known as “dispersion.” Fast radio bursts typically show this time delay, as their signals travel vast distances, but this one didn’t. The absence of this delay suggested the burst must have come from a source within just a few hundred light years of Earth. This was an astonishing revelation, as it placed the burst much closer than any previously known fast radio burst.

The Search for Answers

As the team of astronomers pored over their data, they encountered an unexpected problem: the burst seemed to have disappeared. Initially, the signal appeared to be too blurry for analysis, leading the team to suspect it was the result of interference from human-made radio signals. These “radio-frequency interferences” are a common issue when using sensitive instruments like ASKAP.

But the team didn’t give up. They continued to refine their approach, removing some of the telescope’s antennas from the data analysis to reduce the size of their “lens.” When they finally captured a clearer image, they were surprised to see the burst was not from deep space, as they had initially thought. Instead, it appeared to be related to something much closer.

A Blast From The Past

After further investigation, the astronomers traced the signal to the Relay 2 satellite, a long-decommissioned telecommunications satellite launched by the United States in 1964. Originally used to relay communications for early space missions, Relay 2 had been inactive since 1967. Given that the satellite had been presumed “dead” for decades, the burst seemed entirely out of place.

What could explain this unexpected burst of energy from such an old, non-functional satellite? Astronomers considered the possibility that the satellite could have been reactivated—a phenomenon known as a “zombie satellite.” However, this was quickly ruled out. The technology onboard Relay 2 was never capable of producing such a short, sharp burst of radio waves, even when it was operational.

The most plausible explanation was that the burst resulted from an electrostatic discharge. Satellites in space are often exposed to electrically charged gases known as plasmas. Over time, this can cause the satellite to accumulate an electric charge. This charge can possibly discharge in a sudden spark, producing a burst of radio waves.

A Micrometeoroid Strike?

Another possible explanation considered by the researchers was that the burst resulted from a micrometeoroid strike—a tiny piece of space debris colliding with Relay 2. This scenario is not unprecedented; similar impacts have been observed to cause damage to spacecraft, including the James Webb Space Telescope in 2022. In fact, the team calculated that a micrometeoroid weighing just 22 micrograms and traveling at speeds over 20 kilometers per second could have caused the burst. However, the likelihood of such an event was estimated to be only about 1%.

While the exact cause of the burst remains uncertain, the event has provided valuable insights into the potential sources of radio bursts and the monitoring of space debris. Astronomers now know that satellites, even inactive ones, could potentially emit unexpected bursts of radio waves.