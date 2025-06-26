Archaeologists Unveil a 12,000-Year-Old Structure, Possibly the World’s Oldest Man-Made Calendar

A stunning discovery in southern Turkey is raising new questions about the origins of timekeeping and the early human connection to the cosmos. Beneath the soil of a site that has long captivated archaeologists, researchers have uncovered evidence of a sophisticated calendar system that predates anything previously known by thousands of years. The implications of this find could force a reevaluation of early human civilization and its understanding of the natural world.

The Mysterious Göbekli Tepe

The site in question is Göbekli Tepe, an ancient archaeological complex near the modern-day city of Şanlıurfa in southeastern Turkey. Already renowned for its large, T-shaped stone pillars, Göbekli Tepe has now become the focal point of new research that suggests the site could house the oldest known solar calendar in human history. Estimated to date back around 12,000 years, this ancient monument is not only remarkable for its size and age, but also for the advanced astronomical knowledge it appears to represent.

In a groundbreaking study published in Time and Mind, a team of researchers from the University of Edinburgh, led by Martin Sweatman, analyzed intricate carvings on the pillars. They focused on “V” shapes etched into the stones, which they suggest represent individual days. One of the pillars even appears to mark 365 days, corresponding exactly to the length of a solar year.

Left: Plan of Enclosures A–D at Göbekli Tepe. Right: Pillar 43 at Göbekli Tepe, Enclosure D. Image courtesy of Alistair Coombs.

Celestial Insights and the Comet Impact

The research team also noted that the carvings track celestial events, including the summer solstice. According to Sweatman, one of the symbols, a “V” worn around the neck of a bird-like figure, is tied to a constellation associated with the solstice.

These discoveries hint at a deep understanding of solar and lunar cycles among the people who built Göbekli Tepe, suggesting that they were keen observers of the sky. This knowledge is believed to have been influenced by a cataclysmic comet impact around 10,850 BC, which likely triggered a mini ice age and dramatically altered Earth’s climate.

As Sweatman explained, “It appears the inhabitants of Göbekli Tepe were keen observers of the sky,” a claim that makes sense given the dramatic changes the world had just undergone. The comet strike may have sparked new religious beliefs, along with the development of early agricultural practices, as people sought ways to adapt to the colder, harsher conditions that followed the event.

Pushing Back the History of Astronomy

The findings at Göbekli Tepe extend our understanding of ancient astronomical knowledge. The carvings not only track solar and lunar cycles but also appear to represent the movements of stars and meteor streams. One of the pillars, for example, is thought to depict the Taurid meteor stream, which may have been the source of the comet that impacted Earth.

This early recognition of meteor showers and cometary paths predates the work of Hipparchus, the Greek astronomer who, in 150 BC, documented the wobble of Earth’s axis. The implications of these findings are far-reaching. By extending our knowledge of ancient astronomy thousands of years before the Greeks, the site challenges long-standing assumptions about the development of human understanding of the cosmos.

The advanced astronomical techniques revealed at Göbekli Tepe may indicate that the site’s builders possessed a sophisticated understanding of celestial mechanics long before the rise of writing or organized agriculture.

Left: a scene around Scorpius from Stellarium. The teapot asterism of the Sagittarius constellation is highlighted in yellow. Right: a sketch of Pillar 43. Image courtesy of Alistair Coombs.

The Significance of Göbekli Tepe

Göbekli Tepe is located in the Fertile Crescent, a region traditionally associated with the origins of agriculture and settled human societies. The site’s complex enclosures, adorned with richly symbolic carvings, suggest that it was not only a religious center but possibly a place of social cohesion and communal effort long before the advent of farming.

Researchers now believe that the comet strike, combined with the resulting environmental shifts, may have played a crucial role in sparking the symbolic art and early societal structures that led to the Neolithic Revolution.

The study suggests that the careful tracking of celestial events at Göbekli Tepe represents an early step in the development of writing and symbolic language. According to Sweatman, this may be “the first steps toward the development of writing,” marking a pivotal moment when humans began to intertwine the recording of time with religious practices and social development.

As humanity began to understand the cycles of the sun, moon, and stars, it was laying the foundation for the calendars and cosmologies that would shape cultures for millennia to come.