Ancient ‘Lost City’ Found at the Bottom of the Ocean – Is This the Birthplace of Life?

Deep beneath the surface of the Atlantic Ocean, scientists have uncovered an extraordinary undersea world that may hold the key to understanding how life began on Earth. The discovery of the Lost City, a vast field of mineral towers, has provided researchers with a rare opportunity to study a hydrothermal system that has existed for over 120,000 years. This site, located more than 2,300 feet underwater.

A Window Into Early Earth Conditions

The Lost City Hydrothermal Field is located on the slopes of an underwater mountain along the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a massive underwater mountain range that spans the Atlantic Ocean. This ridge marks the boundary between tectonic plates and is a hotspot for geological activity. Unlike typical hydrothermal vents, which are powered by volcanic heat, the Lost City relies on chemical energy from the Earth’s mantle.

Researchers estimate that the Lost City has been around for over 120,000 years, making it the longest-living hydrothermal vent field ever discovered. Its isolated location has allowed it to remain untouched by human activity, preserving an ecosystem that may closely resemble the conditions of early Earth. The towering spires of carbonate rock found in the field were formed by a geological reaction known as serpentinization, where seawater interacts with hot rock deep beneath the seafloor.

Microbial Life and Chemical Reactions

The most intriguing aspect of the Lost City is its ability to support microbial life in the absence of sunlight and oxygen. At the site, microorganisms survive by consuming methane and hydrogen, chemicals produced by reactions between seawater and mantle rock. These microbes live in total darkness, relying on the chemical energy of the hydrothermal vents to fuel their existence. The vents, which emit warm, alkaline fluids, create a stable environment for life to thrive in one of the most extreme corners of our planet.

Microbiologist William Brazelton highlighted the significance of this ecosystem, stating, “This is an example of a type of ecosystem that could be active on Enceladus or Europa right this second.” Both of these moons, located in our solar system, are believed to have subsurface oceans beneath their icy crusts. The Lost City, with its microbial life fueled by deep-Earth chemical reactions, offers a potential model for how life could exist on other celestial bodies, far from the reach of sunlight.

Credit: NSF, NOAA, University of Washington

Potential for Deep-Sea Mining and Environmental Threats

While the Lost City itself lacks valuable mineral resources, nearby areas could be targeted for future deep-sea mining operations. The Mid-Atlantic Ridge region is known to contain polymetallic sulfides, a highly sought-after material used in the electronics industry. However, mining operations near hydrothermal vents are controversial due to the potential environmental risks.

Mining activities can disturb the delicate ecosystems surrounding the vents, stirring up sediment plumes and releasing toxic chemicals or particles into the water column. These disturbances can harm nearby ecosystems, even if the mining operations do not directly interfere with the vents themselves. Scientists are concerned that such activities could irreparably damage the unique life forms found in the Lost City.

In light of these concerns, the Convention on Biological Diversity has designated the Lost City as an Ecologically or Biologically Significant Marine Area (EBSA), recognizing its importance for biodiversity and scientific research. Furthermore, UNESCO is reviewing the site for potential World Heritage status, which could offer stronger international protection against mining and other disruptive activities.