A Mysterious Hole the Size of Switzerland Opens in Antarctica – And Now We Finally Know Why!

In a remarkable discovery, scientists have pinpointed the cause behind an unusual and major event in Antarctica. During the winters of 2016 and 2017, a huge gap in the sea ice, about the size of Switzerland, appeared in the Weddell Sea—a region normally blanketed in ice throughout the harsh Southern Hemisphere winters. This remarkable occurrence, known as the Maud Rise polynya, has left scientists puzzled, trying to understand the complex factors that allowed it to form and endure despite the extreme Antarctic conditions.

Exploring the Mystery of the Maud Rise Polynyas

Polynyas—open patches of water within the sea ice—are not rare in polar regions. They typically develop due to a mix of ocean currents, atmospheric conditions, and temperature changes. These openings are usually temporary, yet they play a vital role in the transfer of heat and gases between the ocean and the atmosphere, impacting local climates and marine ecosystems. However, the Maud Rise polynya was exceptional, covering an area comparable to the entire country of Switzerland.

At first, scientists were baffled by this event. Polynya formation is generally influenced by atmospheric pressures, wind patterns, and ocean currents. The prolonged existence of the Maud Rise polynya, though, defied traditional models. Researchers worked hard to figure out which specific factors led to this remarkable event.

Key Factors Behind the Formation of Maud Rise’s Open Water

Through detailed research, scientists have uncovered a mix of factors that caused the Maud Rise polynya. As mentioned in the study published in the journal Science Advances, one of the primary factors was the intensification of the Weddell Gyre, a major ocean current in the Southern Ocean. This strengthening brought warmer, deeper waters up to the surface, leading to the melting of sea ice.

Maud Rise Polynya, a hole in the Antarctic sea ice that grew to the size of Switzerland in 2016 and 2017. Credits: NASA Earth Observatory

Yet, ocean currents alone couldn’t explain the continuous opening of the water. Researchers also discovered that turbulent eddies, created by the ocean’s movements, acted as a pump, drawing salty water from below and pushing it to the surface. This, along with Ekman transport (wind-driven horizontal currents), was crucial in keeping the polynya open throughout the winter, a time when freezing temperatures usually reinforce sea ice.

The Maud Rise Polynya’s Impact on Antarctica’s Ecosystem and Climate

The Maud Rise polynya’s occurrence has important implications beyond its immediate impact. Although dramatic, polynya events play a crucial role in ocean circulation and heat exchange. These open areas allow for the movement of water, bringing warmer ocean currents to the surface and promoting deep convection, which ventilates the ocean’s interior.

The effects of these events go beyond Antarctica. Scientists believe that the creation of large polynyas like Maud Rise could alter the carbon and heat balance in the Southern Ocean, which has significant consequences for global climate patterns. Additionally, polynyas provide essential habitats for marine species such as mammals, birds, and fish, which depend on the open water for feeding and breeding during the brutal Antarctic winter.

By gaining a deeper understanding of the Maud Rise polynya’s formation, researchers are better positioned to predict the future effects of climate change in the Southern Ocean. While rare, the formation of polynyas is linked to shifting environmental conditions that may become more common as temperatures continue to rise.