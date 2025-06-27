A Massive Fireball Lit Up The Skies Across The U.S. Southeast – But What Happened After It Crashed?

A bright fireball that lit up the sky over North Georgia on June 26, 2025, has been confirmed by NASA as a meteor. The dazzling event captured the attention of people across the southeastern U.S., from Macon, Georgia, to upstate South Carolina.

Witnesses reported seeing a flash of white light followed by a powerful shake that many described as an “earthquake,” though the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed that no seismic activity had occurred. This phenomenon, which occurred in the early afternoon, also raised questions about meteorite debris falling to the ground.

A Powerful Meteor Strike

According to NASA, the meteor entered Earth’s atmosphere at around 12:25 p.m. EDT, approximately 48 miles above Oxford, Georgia. Traveling at an estimated speed of 30,000 miles per hour, the meteor began to break apart around 27 miles above West Forest. The resulting explosion released energy equivalent to 20 tons of TNT, producing a shockwave that reached the ground. This created loud booms and tremors that startled residents across the region.

NASA’s Geostationary Lightning Mappers (GLM) aboard NOAA’s GOES satellites detected the fireball’s intense entry, normally used to track lightning, showing just how powerful the meteor’s disintegration was. Doppler radar picked up debris falling to the ground, and several reports have emerged of people finding meteorite fragments.

A massive fireball lit up the skies across the U.S. Southeast last night, stunning residents in Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.



Hundreds flooded social media with jaw-dropping footage.

NWS Charleston confirmed a "streak of light" picked up by satellite

A Dramatic Sight Across Multiple States

Witnesses throughout Georgia and neighboring South Carolina described a surreal sight as the fireball streaked across the sky. The phenomenon was so bright that even the midday sun couldn’t overshadow it. “I just happened to look up and I seen it coming down out of the sky like it was white, and the ball of it was like on fire,” said Michelle Hartley, a witness from Calhoun, Georgia. “It was crazy. I keep replaying it in my head.”

One of the most dramatic events occurred in McDonough, Georgia, where officials are investigating whether meteorite debris struck a home. A resident reported hearing a loud bang and discovering a piece of rock had crashed through the roof, ceiling, and laminate flooring. The damage has raised the possibility that meteorite fragments were the cause.

A Meteorite’s Journey

Astrophysicist Alissa Bans from Emory University explained that the fireball was likely a bolide, a term used to describe exceptionally bright meteors that may explode when entering Earth’s atmosphere. “This likely had its origin as an asteroid or a part of an asteroid,” said Bans. “That is pretty unusual… there are usually just a handful a year that reach that fireball class.”

While most meteorites burn up harmlessly in the atmosphere, this event stands out due to the meteor’s intensity. The investigation into the McDonough incident is ongoing, with the Henry County Emergency Management Agency confirming that the damage to the home is being assessed.

There have been many reports of a fireball streaking across the southeastern U.S. this afternoon! The Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM) on NOAA's GOES satellites can occasionally detect these bright meteors (aka bolides) when they pass through the atmosphere.



See the… pic.twitter.com/SeODhBdYiK — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) June 26, 2025

Though it’s still unclear whether the fragments that fell from the meteor caused any further damage, the event has sparked interest from both local residents and officials. Over 100 sightings related to the fireball were reported to the American Meteor Society, a testament to the widespread visibility of this extraordinary event.