40 Never-Before-Seen Squid Species Found in 100-Million-Year-Old Fossils

A groundbreaking discovery in the world of paleontology has revealed the presence of 40 previously unknown species of ancient squid, locked away in a 100-million-year-old rock. Using an innovative fossil analysis technique, researchers from Japan and Germany have uncovered a treasure trove of cephalopod beaks from the Cretaceous period. This fascinating study, published in Science, challenges long-held assumptions about the role squids played in ancient marine ecosystems.

The Surprising Discovery of Ancient Squid Species

The rock sample that led to this incredible find came from a site dating back 100 million years. Inside, paleontologists discovered a dense collection of cephalopod beaks — the hard, chitinous remains of squid-like creatures. Using a technique called grinding tomography, researchers carefully sanded away thin layers of rock, revealing the fossilized remains in unprecedented detail.

A Rich Diversity in the Cretaceous Period

Among the 1,000 cephalopod beaks found, a staggering 263 were squid remains, making this one of the most significant finds of its kind. The most notable aspect of this discovery was the identification of 40 completely new species of squid, a number that speaks volumes about the diversity of marine life during the Cretaceous period. The sizes of these squids ranged from small to large, with some creatures rivaling the size of fish or even larger than the ammonites that lived alongside them.

Squids Were Dominating the Ancient Oceans

For years, the common understanding was that squids only began to thrive in Earth’s oceans after the mass extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs. However, this new research paints a very different picture. It suggests that tentacles’ predators were already a dominant presence in the Cretaceous seas, both in terms of numbers and size. These ancient squids were likely among the fastest and most intelligent swimmers of their time, filling ecological niches similar to those occupied by modern tentacled marine creature species.

The Role of Squid Beaks in Fossilization

Unlike bones, teeth, or shells, the soft bodies of these marine mollusks are rarely fossilized. However, their hard beaks, made of chitin, are more resilient to the decay process and can be preserved in the fossil record. Prior to this study, only one squid beak had been discovered, but the sheer quantity found in this 100-million-year-old rock is a game-changer for our understanding of cephalopod evolution.

How Grinding Tomography Revolutionized Fossil Analysis

The cutting-edge technique of grinding tomography has played a key role in this breakthrough. Traditionally, paleontologists would have to cut fossils into thin slices for analysis, which could damage delicate specimens.



However, grinding tomography allowed scientists to gradually remove layers of rock, capturing detailed 3D images of the fossils hidden inside without causing any harm. This method has proven especially valuable for studying small, delicate fossils like squid beaks, which might otherwise go unnoticed.