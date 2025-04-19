World’s Tallest Bridge Set to Open in China—And It’ll Cut Travel Time From 2 Hours to Just 60 Seconds!

A colossal engineering marvel is nearing completion in China’s Guizhou province, and it’s already making headlines worldwide. Rising to an astonishing height of 2,051 feet (625 meters) above the canyon floor, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is set to become the tallest bridge on Earth, dwarfing all existing structures of its kind. Once open to the public in mid-2025, the bridge will slash travel time across the Huajiang Canyon from nearly two hours down to a mere one minute, revolutionizing connectivity in one of China’s most rugged and isolated regions.

As reported by CNN, the megastructure is now 95% complete and expected to be fully operational by June 30, 2025. Positioned in the heart of southwest China, the bridge is part of a broader national campaign to modernize infrastructure in mountainous areas and stimulate regional economic development.

Record-Breaking Height and Unprecedented Design

The Huajiang Bridge isn’t just tall—it’s a technical and architectural feat. When completed, it will officially surpass the current world record holder, France’s Millau Viaduct, by nearly 1,000 feet. The bridge will span a total length of 9,482 feet (2,890 meters) and utilize a steel truss suspension design, which allows it to stretch across the canyon without support towers within the valley itself.

Engineers have employed 22,000 tons of steel in its construction, making the bridge strong enough to handle both natural stressors and high-traffic demand. The deck of the bridge, where vehicles will pass, will be suspended by steel cables anchored to massive towers on either side of the canyon rim. This design ensures stability while minimizing environmental disruption to the Huajiang River and surrounding ecosystem.

Transforming Transportation in Southwest China

This bridge is more than a record-breaker—it’s a lifeline for remote communities in Guizhou. Historically, traveling through the Huajiang Grand Canyon required drivers to navigate winding roads, treacherous descents, and slow-moving switchbacks. With the new bridge, a journey that once took nearly two hours will now take only one minute—dramatically increasing access to schools, hospitals, markets, and urban centers.

Chief engineer Zhang Shenglin of the Guizhou Highway Group highlighted the bridge’s broader mission: “By then, this super project that spans the ‘earth crack’ will be the world’s first in both directions. It will become another landmark project to demonstrate China’s infrastructure strength.” Guizhou already hosts nearly half of the world’s tallest bridges, underscoring how essential vertical engineering has become to China’s mountainous provinces.

A Symbol of China’s Infrastructure Ambitions

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is part of China’s massive Belt and Road Initiative and its domestic equivalent, focused on modernizing internal transport systems in underserved areas. Guizhou province has been a central figure in this effort, with dozens of tall and complex bridges constructed in the past two decades alone. The province’s unique geology—marked by deep karst valleys and soaring ridgelines—demands engineering creativity and bold design.

This project also reflects China’s growing dominance in high-altitude bridge construction. While such projects are technically demanding, they are increasingly seen as symbols of national pride and economic investment in less-developed regions. The Huajiang Bridge is expected not only to break records but also to serve as a global showcase of Chinese engineering capacity.