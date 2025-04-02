World’s Smallest Otter Rediscovered In Nepal After 186 Years

A juvenile Asian small-clawed otter, long thought extinct in Nepal, has been spotted for the first time since 1839, marking a surprising and hopeful development for wildlife conservation in the region.

Rediscovery On A Busy Riverbank

According to Good News Network, the animal, identified as the Asian small-clawed otter (Aonyx cinereus), was discovered in November at the confluence of the Rangun Khola river and its tributary, the Puntara Khola, in western Nepal. Despite the river’s bustling human activity, the injured juvenile otter was found alive and taken in by local forestry officials.

Initially unaware of the otter’s identity or rarity, the officials fed and cared for the weakened animal. Mohan Bikram Shrestha, lead author of the follow-up report, explained to Mongabay, lead author of the note : “As it was found in a fragile and injured state, the forest officers decided to feed and nurse it, but they didn’t know which species it belonged to.”

The World’s Smallest Otter

Known for being the smallest otter species in the world, the Asian small-clawed otter typically measures between 28.6 to 37.6 inches in length and weighs up to 7.7 pounds. Its most distinctive physical trait is its short claws, which do not extend beyond the pads of its webbed feet. It belongs to the Lutrinae subfamily and is native to parts of South and Southeast Asia.

Although officially listed as vulnerable, the species had not been credibly sighted in Nepal since 1839. That long absence had led many to assume it was extinct in the country. The photographic evidence submitted by Rajeev Chaudhary, a forest officer involved in the discovery, was sent to researchers and the IUCN Otter Specialist Group, who confirmed the species’ identity.

New Hope for the Species

Experts quickly recognized the ecological and conservation importance of the rediscovery. In a statement, the IUCN Otter Specialist Group emphasized:

“The sighting of an Asian small-clawed otter after 185 years is a remarkable discovery for conservation in Nepal, ending concerns that the species may have been extinct in the country.”

The note urged immediate action:

“The sighting highlights the need for detailed study of the status of this species in Nepal and urgent implementation of conservation initiatives.”

Hope From Resilience

The rediscovery also underscores the resilience of otters in adapting to human-modified environments. Despite intense habitat degradation, the species’ survival hints at greater adaptability than previously thought.

As stated in the IUCN note:

“Otters are resilient to highly modified anthropogenic landscapes, flexible in habitat selection, and able to recover from low numbers.”

Still, conservationists stress the urgency of protecting this rare aquatic mesocarnivore, often considered a keystone species for maintaining riverine health. Without coordinated efforts, even such an encouraging sign might not guarantee long-term survival.

A Rare Second Chance

The unexpected rediscovery of the Asian small-clawed otter in one of the busiest and most developed river stretches in Nepal is a story of both alarm and hope.

On one hand, it reveals how easily species can disappear unnoticed for centuries; on the other, it proves nature’s potential for revival when least expected.

This second chance, however, is not without conditions. Without timely, science-based conservation efforts, the world’s smallest otter might vanish once more—this time for good.