A German Worker Found a 700-Year-Old Treasure Worth 150 Sheep

A construction project in the quiet municipality of Glottertal, southwest Germany, unexpectedly unearthed a spectacular treasure trove of medieval coins. What began as an ordinary job laying underground pipes turned into one of the largest medieval coin discoveries in decades, shedding light on the region’s rich and complex past.

Over 1,600 Coins Dating Back to the 14th Century

According to Popular Mechanics, while working near a public swimming pool, Claus Völker, a local resident, noticed “small metal plates” in the soil. His sharp eye triggered an immediate archaeological response, and experts from the State Office for Monument Preservation quickly arrived at the scene.

By the end of the first day, they had recovered nearly 1,000 coins, and despite heavy rain the following day turning the site into “knee-deep mud”, archaeologists armed with metal detectors pushed on to uncover approximately 600 more.

According to Andreas Haasis-Berner, an archaeologist with the preservation office, most of the coins were minted around 1320 AD. They originate from multiple historical mints including Breisach, Zofingen, and Freiburg.

Enough Money to Buy 150 Sheep?

The estimated value of the coin hoard in its original context offers a glimpse into the economic weight of the discovery. Haasis-Berner explained, “You could have bought about 150 sheep with the coins.”

This statement underlines just how significant this treasure would have been in the 14th century. The coins were likely buried during a period of political instability or possibly as payment for mercenary troops, a theory supported by other similar finds in the region.

In fact, a comparable discovery was made in 2016 in Switzerland, where over 200 medieval coins were found—but that cache would have only bought about 25 sheep.

Glottertal’s Mining History Under the Spotlight

The find also reinforces the historic role of Glottertal as a mining hub. According to Haasis-Berner, “Glottertal has been one of the most important mining areas for the dukes of Freiburg,” He added, “The site where the coins were found was a main settlement area for miners.” This geographic and historic context strengthens the hypothesis that the hoard may have belonged to individuals involved in silver mining.

Clues to Medieval Treasure Trade and Circulation

Haasis-Berner emphasized the academic importance of the discovery, stating, “The evaluation of this coin treasure will enable statements to be made about the coin circulation in Breisgau, the minting activity in the mints, the silver trade, but also about the mining in the Glottertal,” The hoard presents not just a stunning visual collection, but a dataset of historical evidence linking trade, politics, and regional power dynamics in the early 14th century.

A Find that Might Just be the Tip of the Iceberg

Experts suggest that more discoveries may lie buried nearby, especially considering Glottertal’s deep ties to medieval mining and its strategic economic importance. For now, the coins—forgotten for more than 700 years—offer both a historical windfall and a spark for further exploration.

Haasis-Berner concluded with praise for the worker who brought the hidden treasure to light: “The discovery of one of the most extensive medieval coin treasures of the last few decades” would never have happened without Claus Völker’s observation. Without his vigilance, he added, “the coins would still just be a bunch of junk in the dirt.”

The site, once overlooked, now promises to deepen our understanding of Europe’s medieval economy, one silver coin at a time.

