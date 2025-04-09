New Veggie Mutation Combines Two Plants in One —And It’s Not Science Fiction

A Dutch crop technology company has developed a breakthrough method to create stable graft chimeras—plants that combine the outer layer of one species with the inner tissue of another. This innovation could lead to entirely new categories of vegetables, designed with specific traits such as pest resistance or drought tolerance.

A New Chapter In Grafting

While grafting has long been used in agriculture to combine the desirable traits of different plant varieties, it traditionally requires grafting each individual plant manually.



More rarely, so-called graft chimeras can emerge from the junction of grafted plants—an unpredictable event where a shoot develops with the outer skin of one plant and the flesh of another.

These occurrences have been seen before, such as in the case of the Bizzarria citrus, but until now, they have been the result of sheer chance.

Keygene’s Reproducible Technique

KeyGene, based in the Netherlands, claims to have mastered the process of creating these graft chimeras reliably. The firm’s researcher Jeroen Stuurman says he has developed a method to produce them at scale using varieties of potatoes, tomatoes, aubergines, and even sweet and chilli peppers.



Though the exact process remains undisclosed, the company has successfully developed a potato variety with the skin of Pimpernel and the flesh of Bintje.

It has become the first graft chimera ever awarded plant breeders’ rights, a kind of intellectual property similar to copyright in horticulture.“For us, this was the signal that we can now go into the next step,” Stuurman says.

Why Farmers Might Rush To Plant These Hybrids?

The technique opens up possibilities that go far beyond novelty crops. By transferring specific surface traits from one plant to another, researchers can enhance resistance to environmental stresses without altering the plant’s inner biology.

For example, trichomes—tiny hair-like structures on a plant’s skin—can play a vital role in pest resistance by secreting repellents or trapping insects with sticky substances.



These structures are difficult to reproduce through conventional breeding or genetic engineering because they involve complex genetic networks. According to the New Scientist, this “method allows existing varieties to be effectively given a ‘skin transplant’,” the article explains.

Ready For The Fields

Because potatoes are propagated from tubers rather than seeds, integrating this new type of graft chimera into existing farming practices could be seamless.

“There is no need for any change in the way things are grown.” explains Stuurman.

This means farmers could start planting these hybrids immediately, without any need to adopt new equipment or protocols.

Scientific Recognition

Experts in plant biology and agricultural sciences have welcomed the breakthrough. Charles Melnyk, a specialist at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, called it a notable achievement: “I’m not aware of this being done before, so their finding is really significant.”

Meanwhile, Colin Turnbull of Imperial College London notes that one of the historical challenges with graft chimeras has been their instability—the tendency to revert to one of the parent forms.



But in this case, he acknowledges that KeyGene “must have overcome this to get plant breeders’ right.” He adds, “The novelty seems to be the stability of the ‘skin graft’ such that they have a marketable variety.”

If the company’s claims prove robust over time, this innovation could not only diversify the produce available to consumers but also enhance agricultural resilience in a changing climate.