USDA Issues Urgent Recall for Popular Soups and Bowl Products Over Contamination Concerns

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a nationwide public health alert regarding several popular soup and bowl products that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically wood.

This alert follows a recent recall triggered by cilantro, one of the ingredients in the affected products, being found to contain foreign objects. The contamination concerns have prompted the FSIS to warn consumers of the potential health risks associated with these items.

Potentially Affected Products and Locations

The contaminated products were distributed to both retail and institutional locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio. However, the FSIS clarified that these soups are not sold in cans or bowls on retail shelves, but are primarily distributed through food service channels, such as restaurants and other institutional settings. This means that consumers are more likely to encounter these products in institutional dining areas rather than grocery stores.

Details of the Recall

The Campbell’s Company issued a statement confirming that their products, affected by the contamination, are not available to general consumers through regular retail channels.

The company clarified that the soups involved in the recall are food service varieties, which are either frozen or refrigerated and intended for institutional use. These products include a range of soups such as Campbell’s Chicken Tortilla Soup, Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup, and Wicked Thai Soup, among others.

What Consumers Should Know

The FSIS has provided specific product information for consumers who may have purchased the affected items. The list includes various products with use-by dates spanning through 2026, as well as additional soups from brands like Molly’s Kitchen and Verve.

For instance, consumers should be on the lookout for Molly’s Kitchen Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup with use-by dates in October and December 2026. Similarly, Verve Spicy Chicken Nacho Soup and Crafted Market Coconut Chicken Thai Style Soup are included in the recall list, with various lot codes and sell-by dates noted for each product.

Here are the details for the affected products:

Product List Establishment Number Lot Code/Use by/Sell by Date Campbell’s Chicken Tortilla Soup P-17644 Oct 24 2026; Dec 15 2026 Campbell’s Soup Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup P-17644 Oct 07 2026; Nov 03 2026 Campbell’s Wicked Thai Soup P-17644 Oct 1 2026 Health Request Mexican Chicken Tortilla P-17644 Oct 27 2026 Life Cuisine Vital Pursuit Southwest Style Taco Bowl P-17644 Mar 2026; Apr 2026 Molly’s Kitchen Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup P-17644 Oct 07 2026; Oct 28 2026; Dec 11 2026 Molly’s Kitchen Chicken Chili P-17644 Oct 09 2026 Molly’s Kitchen Chicken Enchilada Soup P-17644 Oct 28 2026; Nov 10 2026; Dec 11 2026 Molly’s Kitchen Mexican Chicken Tortilla P-17644 Nov 13 2026 Sysco Chicken Tortilla Soup P-17644 Nov 10 2026 Verve Spicy Chicken Nacho Soup P-17644 Oct 07 2026; Nov 03 2026 Verve Wicked Thai Soup P-17644 Oct 07 2026 Crafted Market Coconut Chicken Thai Style Soup CA-711 Lot: 1 05025 BBD: 21-May-25; Lot: 1 05825 BBD: 29-May-25; Lot: 1 06325 BBD: 03-Jun-25; Lot: 1 03425 BBD: 05-May-25

Consumers who purchased any of the affected products are urged to immediately dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase. The FSIS has also warned that other products may be added to the recall list as the investigation progresses, potentially leading to a nationwide impact.

